Effective: 2023-01-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...For the High Rip Current Risk, along east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated trade swell will keep the rip current risk high along east facing reefs through at least Wednesday Afternoon. Man-o-War have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam, including Tarague beach. Men-o-War may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.

3 HOURS AGO