Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Lares, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 17:16:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Lares; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Aguada, Lares, Moca and San Sebastian. * WHEN...Until 630 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...For the High Rip Current Risk, along east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated trade swell will keep the rip current risk high along east facing reefs through at least Wednesday Afternoon. Man-o-War have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam, including Tarague beach. Men-o-War may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Causeway closed due to severe weather
Due to severe weather, blowing winds, poor visibility, thunderstorms, and strong currents, the Causeway is closed until further notice.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:21:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. South winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less in blowing snow. * WHERE...In Atigun Pass. * WHEN...Until 3 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Large snow drifts will form.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected today through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow could result in road closures including Interstate 80.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will likely remain near zero close to the immediate coast and near bays/sounds, including the bay-way across Mobile Bay. This will result in very hazardous driving conditions. Dense fog will eventually spread farther inland through the overnight hours.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Stanley, Hughes, Hyde and Hand Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Cook, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:36:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Cook; Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Northern Cook DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog with some spots less than 100 feet. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Light snow will continue across the Salt and Wyoming Ranges, with additional accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible through the overnight hours, particularly across the southern part of the range. However, winter impacts from this additional snowfall are expected to be limited, and therefore the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55 mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Salt Basin; Western El Paso County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of far west Texas and south-central New Mexico including El Paso, parts of Hudspeth, Dona Ana, and Otero Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and holiday decorations. A few tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Modoc County, South Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Modoc County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 2.5 to 4.5 inches, with higher amounts at higher elevation. * WHERE - In the Mt. Shasta region of Siskiyou County, including I-5 south of Mt. Shasta City, and a portion of highway 89 between I-5 and McCloud including Snowmans Summit. - The Warner Mountains in Modoc County stretching into far southern Lake County. This includes Cedar pass along route 299 and a portion of highway 395 from Davis Creek north to Lakeview. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult because of slippery roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0