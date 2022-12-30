Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...For the High Rip Current Risk, along east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated trade swell will keep the rip current risk high along east facing reefs through at least Wednesday Afternoon. Man-o-War have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam, including Tarague beach. Men-o-War may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...For the High Rip Current Risk, along east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated trade swell will keep the rip current risk high along east facing reefs through at least Wednesday Afternoon. Man-o-War have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam, including Tarague beach. Men-o-War may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Flood Advisory issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Monterey FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Monterey and San Benito. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1233 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Jamesburg, Arroyo Seco, Tassajara Hot Springs, Big Sur Village, Lucia, Gorda, Soledad, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Sycamore Flat, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Chualar, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Esalen Institute. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 08:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 845 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM PST Sunday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3 feet late this evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 02/11/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/01 8:15 stage 20.2 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 20.5 FT into just after midnight tonight then forecast to recede to near 18.5 FT tomorrow evening. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Sweetwater County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Sweetwater County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Sweetwater County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected today through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of snow and blowing snow could result in road closures including Interstate 80.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet with local sets to 9 feet in San Diego County and 5 to 7 feet with local sets to 8 feet in Orange County. Surf will gradually subside Monday. * WHERE...San Diego and Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Through 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will likely remain near zero close to the immediate coast and near bays/sounds, including the bay-way across Mobile Bay. This will result in very hazardous driving conditions. Dense fog will eventually spread farther inland through the overnight hours.
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55 mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Stanley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Stanley, Hughes, Hyde and Hand Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt Lake Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible on the benches. * WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys and Salt Lake Valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Barron, Polk, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Polk; St. Croix .A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting late tomorrow, and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon. On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation Monday night becoming heavy snow on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 21:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Snow is tapering off in the Riverside County Mountains and the Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10 pm.
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 08:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 815 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 161.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CST Sunday was 161.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 161.3 feet. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 1045 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Rusk and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CST Sunday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.7 feet on 02/23/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Henderson, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Henderson; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Shallow fog will make it difficult to notice oncoming traffic beyond 100 feet. Visibilities will gradually start improving over the next few hours across parts of southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois and possibly southwest Indiana.
