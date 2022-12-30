Effective: 2023-01-03 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Polk; St. Croix .A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting late tomorrow, and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon. On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches expected, with isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Mixed precipitation Monday night becoming heavy snow on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday commute.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO