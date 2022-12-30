Arizona State hosts Tubelis and No. 5 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 1-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Azuolas Tubelis scored 26 points in Arizona's 93-68 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-0 in home games. Arizona State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona ranks second in college basketball with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.8.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is averaging 12.5 points for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ballo is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .