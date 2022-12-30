Kamateros and South Dakota host Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-5, 1-1 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points in South Dakota's 92-84 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes are 4-2 on their home court. South Dakota leads the Summit shooting 40.1% from deep, led by Keaton Kutcher shooting 63.6% from 3-point range.

The Leathernecks are 1-1 in Summit play. Western Illinois is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Coyotes and Leathernecks square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Coyotes. Kamateros is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Alec Rosner averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Trenton Massner is averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .