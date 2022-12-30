Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Mandan Police search for missing woman
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police are looking for a 32-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Wednesday, December 28. Police shared photos of Monica Acevedo on Facebook in hopes of locating her. Investigators believe she is in the Bismarck-Mandan area. They describe her as five...
KFYR-TV
kfgo.com
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
In Case You Missed It: New Year’s 2023 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2023 Has officially begun! As the new year dawns on us, many of us are looking forward to 365 days of better times. As much as we all want to celebrate the new year, though, it’s important to discuss the events of the week leading up to it. Here are the […]
valleynewslive.com
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?. North Dakota is known for...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Post Office locations reopening following winter weather impacts
NORTH DAKOTA (KMOT) – A trio of post offices in southern North Dakota remained closed as of Thursday morning due to this month’s winter weather. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said facilities in Havana, Selfridge and Zeeland were still closed as of roughly 5:30 a.m. The...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man enters not guilty plea in rape case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man says he didn’t rape a minor. Police say a 13-year-old reported 29-year-old Clifford Parisien raped her in July. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. They said one message sent from Parisien’s phone asked the child to keep the incident a secret. Parisien told police he didn’t know the victim and other people had access to his phone.
KFYR-TV
Happy New Year! Sanford in Bismarck welcomes first baby of 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford in Bismarck welcomed their first baby of 2023 and it’s a boy. Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas of Mandan are proud parents to Kyson, who was born at 6:30 a.m. First time dad Kyle says picking out Kyson’s name was extra special for him.
KFYR-TV
Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many like to celebrate and ring in the New Year with friends, family, and a few drinks. Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a challenge every year. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will be working later hours this weekend in...
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.
Welcome 2023 in style at North Dakota’s best New Years Parties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Eve is upon us, and to many, there’s no better way to commemorate the event than with a party to both send off the old year and welcome in the next. The question is, exactly where would you prefer to celebrate? Fortunately, around North Dakota, there are plenty of […]
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Bismarck DoorDash driver pepper sprays child in the face
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 12-year-old child was pepper sprayed by a DoorDash driver, 30-year-old Kyleigh Deacy, in Bismarck early Thursday morning after the driver began screaming at a family that was trying to pay for the food the driver was delivering. According to a police affidavit, a Bismarck family had ordered food to be […]
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
Former Bismarck Mayor starts water bill petition
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Have you noticed the price hike in property taxes and water bills locally? If so, you’re not alone: one resident of the city has certainly taken notice, and plans to do something about it. Former Bismarck Mayor Marlan Haakenson (who served in the position from 1986-1990) stopped by KX’s station to […]
Legacy and Shiloh Christian girls pull off New Year’s Eve upsets
The sports story of the day in the Capital City was on the hardwood as two underdogs pulled out upsets. Girls #1 Minot 72 Legacy 73 Final Girls #2 Kindred 47 #5 Shiloh Christian 71 Final Boys #1 Minot 79 Legacy 72 Final Boys Kindred 57 #4 Shiloh Christian 60 Final
BisMan’s Disturbing AND Senseless Latest Trend
I'm certainly not a police officer or a detective for that matter, but the rash of break-ins we've had lately makes me wonder if somehow they are all connected. Just recently there were two incidents that happened literally within yards of each other -AND the way they were carried out were almost identical. Doors smashed in to obviously make a quicker entry - these burglaries took place over the span of a weekend, just a week ago - The first one was at Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive, business was quickly restored after they boarded up the door -
kxnet.com
Bismarck Public Schools ensures students have a meal to eat
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Out of the 36,130 people facing hunger in North Dakota, 14,490 are children, according to Feeding America. Pandemic meal waivers for schools ended right before the beginning of the 2022 to 2023 school year. So now, income requirements must be met before students qualify for...
These are the highest-paying business jobs in Bismarck
STACKER — Business is booming here in Bismarck — or, at least, business jobs are. With plenty of programs ranging from new departments to new local operations opening up around the city, it only makes sense that more business jobs would spring up as well. But in terms of these business jobs, which ones bring […]
