Tragedy as woman, 58, dies after being hit by car while riding her mobility scooter
The woman, 58, was travelling along Bedfont Road (pictured) at around 11.50pm on Christmas Eve. Police rushed to the scene along with London Ambulance Service, and found the woman injured.
Girl, 3, among three seriously hurt in horror Christmas Day triple car crash as man left fighting for life
A THREE-year-old girl is among three seriously injured in a horror Christmas Day crash. A man is also fighting for his life following the three-vehicle smash, which happened around 1pm yesterday. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Gwent, Wales, and discovered the horror. Three people were raced to hospital,...
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
BBC
Family pays tribute to man killed in A5 Lichfield crash
The family of a man who died in a car crash said he "brightened up the lives of so many people". Richard Allen's Ford Fiesta collided with a Volkswagen on 23 December on the A5 Wall bypass, Lichfield, at about 22:20 GMT. A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area has...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he's flown to Westmead
A man in his 80s has had his foot severed by a car as it reversed out of a driveway in Sydney 's west. NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident in Blacktown at around 2pm on Wednesday with the Careflight Helicopter deployed to provide additional support.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Elle Edwards: Third arrest after woman, 26, shot dead in pub on Christmas Eve
Police have arrested a third person in connection with the shooting of a young woman in a pub on Christmas Eve.Merseyside Police said officers have detained a 31-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, following the death of Elle Edwards, 26, at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral. He is in custody where he will be questioned.On Monday, a 30-year-old man from Tranmere was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.Merseyside Police have been given additional time to question...
Woman, 26, shot dead as she celebrates Christmas Eve in pub
A 26-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowded pub on Christmas Eve was not the intended target, police said as they appealed for information about the “incomprehensible” tragedy.The young woman was celebrating with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, near Liverpool, when she was shot in the head at around 11.50pm.Four men were wounded in the attack, including a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, who remains in a critical condition.Merseyside Police said they believe the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub. One neighbour who heard gunfire assumed...
BBC
UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home
A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
BBC
Man killed in Durham New Year's Eve car crash
One man has died and another been seriously injured in a crash. Stephen Bonallie was travelling in a silver Audi A6 estate on the A167 in Durham when the car crashed into a tree at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday. Mr Bonallie, 32, died while a man in his 30s...
Man dies after Boxing Day stabbing on nightclub dancefloor
A 23-year-old man has died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.Police were called to the Crane venue in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11.45pm to reports that the victim had been injured.The man had been on a night out with friends when he was approached by a group of people, according to West Midlands Police.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, the force said.This was a young man enjoying himself with friends on a Boxing Day night out and our thoughts are...
BBC
One airlifted to hospital, two others hurt after crash
One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being trapped in wreckage following a car crash. Three people were injured in a serious crash involving two cars on Pen Llyn, Gwynedd on Monday afternoon. The collision happened on the A497 at Boduan, near Nefyn, just before 15:00...
Gold Coast helicopter crash: Four killed and three critical after collision near Sea World
Four people have been killed and three are fighting for life after two helicopters collided near a Sea World theme park. One of the vehicles appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided on Main Beach, on Australia’s Gold Coast. Witnesses described seeing the crash while standing in line for rides at the nearby theme park, with one of the helicopters “plummeting to the ground nose first”.One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area police described as difficult to access.The dead and three most seriously...
BBC
Wiltshire man who killed biker caught by own dashcam footage
A man who admitted deliberately killing a motorcyclist was caught by his own dashcam footage, police said. Paul Barrett, 43, of White Road in Mere, rammed Ryan Brindley's motorbike on 22 December 2021. He seemingly targeted Mr Brindley "entirely at random" and was charged after police viewed "footage from the...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
Police launch investigation after man stabbed to death in south London park
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in a London park. Officers found the 29-year-old in Straker’s Road, Peckham Rye Park at around 8:30pm on Friday after reports of the attack.Despite the efforts of London ambulance service and London’s air ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.“The man’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. A crime scene is in place and inquiries are ongoing,” Scotland Yard said.“No arrests have been made at this early stage.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysShocking moment violent mugger punches woman to floor and steals her bagBereaved fans leave flowers outside late Vivienne Westwood’s home
