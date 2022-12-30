ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena, CA

KSBW.com

California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port

MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
MONTEREY, CA
Malek Sherif

Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.

(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Rain impact on California's mega reservoirs

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The backbones of California's water supply are the six mega reservoirs: Shasta, Oroville, Trinity, New Melones, Don Pedro and San Luis. Back on November eighth, the state's six biggest mega reservoirs were 33% full. In normal years they would have been 54% full, but the drought kept...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry

As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

Storm in California causes rock slides while dumping heavy rain and snow

A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet of snow could accumulate into early Sunday.The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Scenes of the storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

What the recent rain does and doesn’t mean for our water supply.

Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here. To live on the coast of California again is, for me, to find myself thinking seriously and regularly about weather and climate again. Often this is accompanied by feelings of climate anxiety I didn’t really experience while living elsewhere—a topic that’s worthy of its own dedicated story.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sonomamag.com

The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

THE ECONEWS REPORT: California’s Third Shakiest Earthquake?

Humboldt’s Queen of Quakes, Dr. Lori Dengler professor emeritus of geology at CalPoly Humboldt, joins Gang Green to break down the recent 6.4 magnitude rumbler. It wasn’t just you: that was a big one! It was the third most “shaky” recorded earthquake in California’s history (as measured by peak ground acceleration), with 1.46 g-force of acceleration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

