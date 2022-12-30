ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

First New Year’s baby born in Tyler at 5:30 a.m.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Last night was an evening filled with celebrating the New Year for one East Texas family, and this morning they also got to celebrate the life of a new baby boy. The first New Year’s baby in Tyler was born at UT Health Tyler hospital at 5:30 this morning.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Gilmer man's chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas

Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Identity of house fire victim released by Upshur County sheriff

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County authorities have released the identity of a man who was killed in a house fire last week. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said the victim is identified as David Anthony Johnson, Jr., 54, of Diana, who was the resident of the home located at 4863 Hawk Road which was destroyed by the fire on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
GILMER, TX
KLTV

NYE Emu Escape

First New Year’s baby born in Tyler at 5:30 a.m. Jessenia Espinoza gave birth at 5:30 this morning to Edgar Jr., weighing in at six pounds and eight ounces. “I’m just blessed, you know, I didn’t expect him this early for sure and just to have him sooner is always nice,” she said.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Dogs and cats are usually the types of animals that go missing New Year’s Eve after being scared by fireworks, but in Garrison, one ranch owner lost her emu. As the new year rolled in, the entire town was on high alert looking for Mr. Ed.
GARRISON, TX
101.5 KNUE

After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!

Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Local artist creates new mural for Tyler community

Tylerites and guests traveling through the city now have a new mural to admire, thanks to a local artist. Tyler Parks and Rec recently announced a new mural by the Tyler Rose Garden. The mural was sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful and painted by Dace Kidd, who has been a professional artist for more than 20 years.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Heroes Ranch visitors write letters of support as construction continues

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Heroes Ranch in Quitman is a space that’s being built to provide disabled veterans a sort of “recreational retreat.” Saturday, community members gathered at the ranch to write their favorite prayer, bible verse or inspirational message to staple on the walls. The buildings...
QUITMAN, TX
KLTV

Inmate captured after escaping transport van in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate is in custody after allegedly escaping from a transport van in Tyler. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, a jailer was transporting an inmate, identified as Timothy Chappelle, from the low-risk facility (north jail) to the main facility downtown. The transport van was...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Gunshots Fired In Sulphur Springs, One Injured

Sulphur Springs Police responded at about 6:00 last night to West Industrial Drive near South Broadway Street. After officers arrived, a suspect, believed to be armed, was identified and reportedly started running toward Broadway. Officers gave chase and reportedly heard gunfire. One person was wounded. No officers were hurt, and no other information was immediately available.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Passerby calls Longview police to report body in field

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A body has been located in a field in Longview. According to Longview Police Department PIO Brandon Thornton, a passerby spotted what they believed to be a body in a field in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue near the former Cace’s seafood restaurant. They called police at around 2 p.m. to report it.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

TK Gorman school buildings evacuated due to smell of smoke

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Bishop T.K. Gorman school buildings were evacuated due to the smell of smoke permeating some areas of the school. Firefighters responded and are checking the building and the roof to look for any indication of fire. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley says no injuries are reported. No fire has been found, but they are still working to find the source of an electrical burning smell.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Glass Recreation Center in Tyler offering membership sale in January

The Glass Recreation Center wants to help those looking to start anew in 2023. Soon, many Tylerites will be putting their New Year's resolutions into action, and some of those goals include joining a gym. The Glass Rec is offering a special in January. Anyone who signs up for an...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy