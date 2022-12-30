Read full article on original website
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
R. Kelly releases new album from prison; gets pulled from streaming services
On Dec. 9, an album under R. Kelly’s name titled I Admit It was released on streaming services. The 13-song album features tracks that are titled “Freaky Sensation,” “I Found Love,” and “Good Ole Days.” The last three tracks are a part of a sequel titled “I Admit It,” where Kelly speaks about his past regarding sex crimes and human trafficking.
Prince Harry to be interviewed by Anderson Cooper ahead of memoir release
Prince Harry is set to sit down with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his much-anticipated memoir, Spare. Sharing a trailer for the show, CBS says the interview airing next Sunday (8 January) on 60 Minutes will be "revealing."It will be the Duke of Sussex's first US television appearance to discuss his upcoming book, expected to be released two days later. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ after it goes to air. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show
The Duke of Sussex has shared details about his new book on a US TV show in a “revealing” interview set to be aired on Sunday.Harry discussed his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.The broadcaster has released a short trailer for the interview, describing it as “revealing” and Harry’s biography, which comes out two days later, as “explosive”.Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV— 60 Minutes...
How does ‘Kaleidoscope’ work on Netflix?
Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new anthology series, is coming to the streamer on New Year’s Day 2023 and allows viewers to choose the order they watch the episodes in. The eight-episode limited series is loosely inspired by real-life events, where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. Kaleidoscope covers the 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
SZA teases cinematic new video for ‘SOS’ track ‘Kill Bill’
SZA – ‘SOS’ review: a comeback album well worth the wait. The 20 second clip, which you can view below, is filmed very much like the Quentin Tarantino film of the same name, with the R&B star getting dressed for revenge and riding off into the night on her motorcycle much like Uma Thurman’s lead character in the movie.
J-Hope’s Net Worth Makes Him The Richest Member in BTS—How Much The Lead Dancer Makes
More? More. J-Hope’s net worth easily proves how he’s one of the most sought-after K-Pop acts in the world. As the lead dancer, rapper, and sub-vocalist for the most popular K-Pop group in the world, BTS, Jung Hoseok’s, also known as J-Hope, explosive talent will truly bring hope every time he performs. Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS, debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with their first song “No More Dream.” Since then the Bangtan Boys’ seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—have become some of the most recognizable names, not only in K-pop, but music history. The Bangtan Boys have...
Simon Cowell reportedly in talks to relaunch ‘The X Factor’ in the US
Simon Cowell is reportedly in talks to relaunch The X Factor in the US. The stateside version of the musical TV talent show was launched by Cowell in 2011, seven years after the UK version started in 2004. It ran for three seasons until Cowell returned to the UK show in 2014.
Kendrick Lamar avoids social media to not get “lost in your ego”
Kendrick Lamar has discussed his sparse use of social media, saying he avoids it so as to not get “lost in your ego”. The rapper was speaking in a rare interview with The New York Times, which saw him conversing with childhood friend and longtime collaborator Dave Free.
The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration
The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year. Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies Illustration by Barbara Gibson Art direction by Peter Cury Read the full articleMore from The Hollywood ReporterRobert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron Illustration by Maite FranchiArt direction by Nicholas BrawleyRead the full...
Hollywood Stocks Fall Sharply in 2022 Amid Ad Challenges, Focus on Streaming Profits
Netflix’s stock may have been immune to the coronavirus pandemic and risen even during the volatile 2021, but it couldn’t escape seeing its own shares, and most other Hollywood stocks, being brought down to Earth in 2022. The streamer ended trading Thursday at $290, down 58 percent over the last 12 months. After often being seen as an unstoppable juggernaut, the Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos-led company reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade on April 19. That shocked investors and sent its shares down more than 35 percent, which marked the firm’s biggest one-day share price...
Aespa, NCT, & More To Perform At SMTown Live 2023: SMCU Palace@Kwangya
Get ready to enter Kwangya... K-pop super label SM Entertainment has unveiled the details for its annual New Year’s Eve concert extravaganza: 2023 SMTown Live: SMCU Palace@Kwangya. The free-to-stream concert kicks off Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. PT or 11 p.m. ET (Jan. 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. KST), and will be broadcasted across SM Entertainments social media platforms. The “family affair” event has already confirmed performances from virtually every act on the label’s roster, including aespa, NCT 127, NCT Dream, GOT the beat, veterans TVXQ!, BoA, KangTa, and many, many more.
Watch: SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
Tove Lo’s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ Hippie Sabotage remix passes 1billion YouTube views
The Hippie Sabotage remix of Tove Lo‘s ‘Habits (Stay High)’ has surpassed 1billion views on YouTube. Tove Lo: “My new album is so dramatic, cinematic and emotional”. The original version of the song was released in 2013 and appeared on her 2014 debut album ‘Queen OF The Clouds’. However, it was the Hippie Sabotage remix that offered the Swedish singer her ticket to fame. The song shot into the Top 10 in many countries around the world and remains one of Lo’s best known songs. It is also her most played song on Spotify.
Kanye West-inspired neo-Nazi merchandise has surfaced online
Kanye West-inspired neo-Nazi memorabilia has reportedly surfaced online. Vice reports that some websites have been selling a line of merchandise featuring a version of the ‘Ye 24’ slogan – referencing the rapper running for president in the U.S. 2024 election – that is designed to look like a pair of swastikas. Other garments have used a logo that West claims to have created which features a swastika inside a Star of David. In fact, the logo is a symbol linked to the Raelian UFO cult.
