AM Prep-Segue

By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
 3 days ago

RYAN SEACREST WILL DO “NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE” FOR 19th TIME

NEW YORK (AP) - Ryan Seacrest is getting ready for ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in New York’s Time Square tomorrow -- at least, as much as he can. Seacrest says live television is “all about the unexpected” and that’s what makes it interesting. He’s predicting bigger crowds than in years past, and maybe some rain. Performers include Duran Duran, New Edition, J-Hope of BTS, Wiz Khalifa and Finneas. It's Seacrest's 19th year as host. His co-hosts are YouTube personality Liza Koshy in Times Square, Ciara and DJ D-Nice in Los Angeles, Billy Porter in New Orleans and Roselyn Sanchez in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

ZOE SALDANA WAS NOT MUCH OF A SWIMMER BEFORE “AVATAR”

MIAMI (AP) - Just because Zoe Saldana grew up in the Dominican Republic does not mean she was a great swimmer. Saldana says people assume that growing up on an island means that she’s be an avid swimmer. She says she was like a lot of people there: they respected the water but did not know how to swim. That changed with the “Avatar” movies. Saldana says she went through so much training that she gained a sense of confidence in the water she never had. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is playing now in theaters.

MARIA BAKALOVA WANTS TO GET A RESPONSE OUT OF VIEWERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The last thing Maria Bakalova wants movie viewers to think is, “What a nice film. I’m going to bed now.” Bakalova says films are supposed to be provoking. She says the more questions a film asks a person, the more answers that person is missing. She says a good movie will make you feel excited or scared, but it should make you feel something. Bakalova, whose breakout role was in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” is in a new comedy called “The Honeymoon,” now available to rent on streaming,

BOB PENNY, BIT ACTOR IN FILMS, DIES AT 87

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87. Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given. Penny appeared in more than 30 movies and TV series. He was credited as a “crony” in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” and played a bumbling, small-town lawyer in “Sweet Home Alabama,” released in 2002. Penny’s other film credits included the movies “Mississippi Burning,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” as well as the TV series “In the Heat of the Night.”

