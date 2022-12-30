Read full article on original website
Group beats boy, 14, with bat; slashes another teen in the Bronx
CLAREMONT, The Bronx (PIX11) — A group beat and slashed a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx, police said Thursday. The teenage victims were approached by another group of teens on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street on Dec. 20 around 2:30 p.m., officials said. The attackers repeatedly hit the 14-year-old boy […]
Crooks rob Brooklyn jewelry store of over $100K in goods: police
PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two crooks swiped over $100,000 in valuables from a Prospect Lefferts Gardens jewelry store on Friday, according to authorities. The duo walked into the store on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue around 5:30 p.m., confronted a 79-year-old man, forcibly snatched assorted jewelry cumulatively valued at six-figures, and fled, police […]
One man gravely injured in overnight NYC shooting
A 24-year-old man was fighting for his life after being shot in the head in the Bronx, police said. The victim was wounded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday while sitting in a vehicle outside a building at 1595 East 174th Street, cops said. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. Police recovered narcotics from the vehicle, cops said. There are no arrests.
Parents located after young girl found alone on Bronx street
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have located the parents of a young girl found wandering a Soundview street alone on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Sunday afternoon. The girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-old, was spotted walking by herself on Leland Avenue near Gleason Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
17-year-old Brooklyn teen ID’d as NYC shooting victim: cops
A teenager shot to death inside his Brooklyn apartment building has been identified as Darius Roache, police said on Saturday. The 17-year-old was fatally wounded in the torso inside 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD. The incident was the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth. Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the building and found Roache, who lived on the second floor, laying in the staircase landing between the first and second floors, “unconscious and unresponsive,” cops said. EMS transported Roache to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded
A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Police find parents of young girl discovered wandering alone in Bronx on New Year's Eve
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023
The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin
A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
NBC New York
Aspiring Model, 22, Arrested in Stunning Twist to Deadly NYC ‘Home Invasion'
A 22-year-old aspiring model faces charges including murder and attempted murder for allegedly killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home a day ago, a bloodbath she first blamed on masked home invaders, authorities say. Nikki Secondino also is accused of weapons possession after the shocking...
Suspect arrested in 2020 triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad in Harlem: police
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl out trick-or-treating with her dad on Halloween 2020 has been arrested more than two years after the incident, police announced Friday. Terrell Owens, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon, charged with three counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, […]
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday.
qchron.com
Two shooting deaths over Xmas weekend
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the perpetrators of a pair of killings taking place around the Christmas holiday. Last Friday, the NYPD says an unknown male approached 40-year-old Elgin Reynolds of Manhattan in front of 89-62 165 Street in Jamaica at around 12:15 p.m. The unknown man displayed a firearm, and when Reynolds attempted to evade the attacker, the gun wielder fired multiple shots, striking his victim in the leg, torso and face.
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
Bridgeport man searches for his 63-year-old father
Nick Whyte told News 12 his dad, 63-year-old Errol Whyte, of Stamford, left the son's house in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and has not been heard from since.
Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say
Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
