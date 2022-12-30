Read full article on original website
Good News Network
True ‘River Monster’ of the Amazon Has Recovered Thanks to New Sustainable Fishing
Some of the best conservation stories in history begin by properly organizing and regulating the hunting of that animal, and the “pirarucu” or arapaima, of the Amazon River Basin is a perfect example. It used to take fishermen five days or more to land one, but sustainable fishing...
The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake
It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.
Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck
Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
Angler paid almost $70,000 for fishing the Columbia and Snake rivers this year
Rewards increase for catching the predators that consume millions of young salmon and steelhead.
Record-breaking fish: Huge catches that made headlines in 2022
Several anglers broke fishing records in 2022. Here's a look back at 10 catches that made headlines. From a massive stingray, to big trout and more, see the amazing photos.
The Biggest Fish of 2022
In 2022, we watched angling records fall like dominos from the North Carolina coast all the way to the Colorado Rockies. Anglers hoisted massive tuna, big brook trout, and hefty blue cats from the depths of rivers, bays, oceans, and high mountain lakes. Then there was the 6,000-pound sunfish pulled ashore in Portugal—perhaps the biggest bony fish of all time. It’s been a banner year for big fish from all over the world. Here are five of our favorites.
WATCH: Ice Fishermen Reel in Fish While Relaxing in Inflatable Hot Tub in Middle of Lake
Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!
What's In Christmas, Florida? (Besides the World's Longest "Alligator?")
Photo byformulanone from Huntsville, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. This is the time of year when people may develop an interest or curiosity about Christmas, Florida. Why is it named as such? Is it worth a visit? What's does one find there? This article will attempt to answer many such questions about this interesting Florida town.
anash.org
By Car, By Boat and By…Snowmobile
With snowstorms blanketing Alaska in white, some community members arrived at the regional Chabad headquarters on snowmobiles. After lighting the menorah, shliach Rabbi Levi Glitsenstein took a spin. With snowstorms blanketing Alaska in white, some community members arrived at the regional Chabad headquarters on snowmobiles. The menorah lighting was held...
getawaycouple.com
Does Wandering Labs Actually Get You Sold Out Campground Spots?
There are some campgrounds where it feels nearly impossible to snag a reservation. Instead of constantly clicking “refresh” on the reservation page, some campers are turning to Wandering Labs to work smarter and not harder. The service just might be the assistant you need to help you with your next camping adventure.
northernplainsindependent.com
Anglers Encouraged To Practice Safety On Ice This Winter
It’s that time of year when ice anglers and other recreationists will be heading out to Montana’s “hard” waters for the winter season. Everyone needs to be safe around ice, whether ice fishing, ice skating, hunting, snowmobiling, or just taking a walk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reminds folks that safety should be the number one concern during a day out on (or near) the ice. When on the ice, remember:
