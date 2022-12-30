ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. The baby, Ezekiel Laviolette, is in good health and is the first born to parents Eric and Allison Laviolette of Pleasant Hill, according to a Kaiser spokeswoman.Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
sfbayview.com

‘Scam Francisco’ coming soon

As a lost mind and lost soul locked in the county jail in San Francisco, I picked up a book entitled “Manchild in the Promised Land,” explaining the migration of African Americans from the South after slavery. So many left the South seeking a better life only to experience industrial racism up North and out West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
LAKEPORT, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Job openings at Sonoma County Library

Are you passionate about the library and looking for the next step in your career? We have amazing job opportunities at Sonoma County Library!. Library Associate: Windsor & Rincon Valley Regional Libraries, Part-Time. Accounting Coordinator: Headquarters, Full-Time. Sonoma County Library is committed to diversity and inclusion in the recruiting and...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
travellemming.com

31 Best Day Trips from San Francisco (in 2023)

If you’re on an extended trip in SF, then you definitely want to consider taking day trips from San Francisco. The Bay Area has something for everyone, including beautiful national parks, sleepy coastal towns, and alpine excursions. In this article, I picked out the best day trips from San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

San Ramon commissioners discuss future of Chevron Park property

The San Ramon Planning Commission recently debated next steps for the former home of Chevron’s global headquarters, following its reacquisition by Sunset Development earlier this year. After announcing the sale of the property over the summer, Chevron opted to maintain a smaller office space elsewhere at Bishop Ranch while...
SAN RAMON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Updates on Storm-Related Problems in Bay Area

A series of storms continues to pound the Bay Area, triggering widespread flooding this weekend. Below is a list of the latest road closures, traffic advisories and transit issues we're aware of. Have a tip? Send them to newstips@nbcbayarea.com. Head to nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest updates on the storm. Closures...
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Walnut Creek’s Il Pavone a true Italian classic

WALNUT CREEK, CA (Dec. 29, 2022) — If you want to commemorate this time of year by partaking in an upscale meal at a white tablecloth establishment, Il Pavone Italian Restaurant in Walnut Creek is a wonderful option. Since 1991, brothers Marcello and Nick Bigotti have offered their patrons...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rains: Trouble everywhere

OAKLAND, Calif. - Torrential rains struck all over the Bay Area, creating all kinds of havoc, especially with traffic and trees, faster than first responders were comfortable with. We spent a long day on the roads, finding trouble almost everywhere. It was a tour of the Bay in disaster mode.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

