Rohnert Park, CA

KRON4 News

Rescued Antioch mink returns to wild

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An unexpected furry creature showed up at the Antioch Police Department in need of help. An American mink was found behind the police station earlier this month. The mink appeared “lethargic, unwell, and out of sorts,” Antioch Animal Services wrote. “Our Animal Control Officer quickly got him bundled up and transferred […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wild weather Saturday brings flood of neighborliness in East Bay

DUBLIN -- On Saturday, the atmospheric river arrived as predicted. Rain came down in a torrent in the East Bay; water poured down hillside neighborhoods in Alamo.That's where Katie Nittler was working to free a storm drain, to keep her front yard from becoming a lake."I walked the dog up to the top of the hill and there's just so much water," she said. "So, it's just trying to clear it as much as we could."Down the street, Tom Schulz was happily walking his dog, Brittney. Neither seemed bothered by the deluge that was turning a normally placid drainage creek...
ALAMO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood leaves person critically injured

OAKLAND – A person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, police said Friday. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, near Oakland Technical High School, according to the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. Officers went there and located a victim and evidence of a shooting. Officers gave first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!

Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA

