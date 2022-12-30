Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Wine Country Tastings Tips from a local.Nick DaviesSonoma, CA
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant in Northern California has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenForestville, CA
Jackknifed big rig shuts down nb I-880 in Oakland for over 4 hours Friday morning
All northbound lanes on I-880 in Oakland were shut down for over four hours Friday morning due to a jackknifed big rig, causing a massive traffic backup.
Rescued Antioch mink returns to wild
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An unexpected furry creature showed up at the Antioch Police Department in need of help. An American mink was found behind the police station earlier this month. The mink appeared “lethargic, unwell, and out of sorts,” Antioch Animal Services wrote. “Our Animal Control Officer quickly got him bundled up and transferred […]
Wild weather Saturday brings flood of neighborliness in East Bay
DUBLIN -- On Saturday, the atmospheric river arrived as predicted. Rain came down in a torrent in the East Bay; water poured down hillside neighborhoods in Alamo.That's where Katie Nittler was working to free a storm drain, to keep her front yard from becoming a lake."I walked the dog up to the top of the hill and there's just so much water," she said. "So, it's just trying to clear it as much as we could."Down the street, Tom Schulz was happily walking his dog, Brittney. Neither seemed bothered by the deluge that was turning a normally placid drainage creek...
Hwy-101 to be closed ‘indefinitely' near South San Francisco due to flooding
US-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ''major flooding," according to the California Highway Patrol.
NBC Bay Area
Several Rescued by Boat as New Year's Eve Storm Hits the East Bay Hard
East Bay creeks rose fast, streets flooded quickly and some people even had to be rescued by boat Saturday. One of the places where that happened was Brookside and El Capitan in Danville where some residents say the neighborhood flooded up to three feet. When the water surged up to...
48hills.org
Meet the videographer behind Mac Dre’s historic ’90s ‘Treal T.V.’
The role of the videographer has arguably never been more important in our society. Having someone with the equipment, vision, and skills to document our lives and transmit that to a larger audience is an invaluable part of any artist’s or creator’s ability to convey their message—and lifestyle brand.
Shooting in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood leaves person critically injured
OAKLAND – A person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, police said Friday. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, near Oakland Technical High School, according to the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. Officers went there and located a victim and evidence of a shooting. Officers gave first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concert
An eight-year-old from California has gone viral for 'feeling the vibe' at his elementary school's holiday concert. More than 20 million people have watched 8-year-old Jaden Williams' amazing dance moves after he busted a move while performing with classmates.
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP
NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
San Francisco shatters precipitation record Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The latest storm to hit San Francisco has helped the city to break a 173-year-old precipitation record in our area, according to the National Weather Service. The previous precipitation record for this date was 2.12 inches of rain, and that record was set back in 1849. As of late Saturday […]
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
15-year-old arrested after allegedly fatally shooting another teen at Pittsburg home, police say
A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting another teen at a Pittsburg residence on Thursday, according to police.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!
Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
