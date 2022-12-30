Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: 10:55 p.m.]Waters Are Rising: A Comprehensive Accounting of Mendocino County’s Flooded Roads
The atmospheric river is here and Mendocino County is caught in the crosshairs. Major arteries are closed, low-lying areas are inundated, and hazardous conditions are reported across the county. We’ll be providing continual updates of major flooding and roadway hazards as they occur. If you have photographs or information, email...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
Marin County transit bus overturns
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
mendofever.com
Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks
As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
mendofever.com
Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland
The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
thecommunityvoice.com
SMART expanding role of Citizens Oversight Committee, seeking applicants for future positions
The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District (SMART) is expanding the role of its Citizens Oversight Committee (COC) and announces that residents of Marin and Sonoma counties are invited to apply for appointment to the SMART COC. The COC is an advisory committee established by the SMART Board of Directors and...
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
NBC Bay Area
‘Definitely Going to Be Some Flooding:' North Bay Residents Prep for More Rain
North Bay residents on Thursday were taking steps to protect themselves and their property from an incoming storm. "Definitely going to be some flooding," Santa Rosa resident Will Catalano said. "I would count on it." The Catalano-Case family spent their time Thursday filling up sandbags. Their garage flooded earlier in...
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP
NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
thecommunityvoice.com
Police Logs
11:04 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Santa Barbara Dr. 1:49 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Enterprise Dr. 3:48 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Holly Ave. 6:17 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. 10:28 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing a...
