ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County transit bus overturns

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks

As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
HOPLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Flood Watch in Effect for Russian River in Hopland

The following is a post from the National Weather Service, Eureka Office from their Facebook page:. Heavy showers are expected from Friday through Saturday morning. Rainfall total amounts for Mendocino County will range from 3.5 to 6 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas. Rivers will rise rapidly in response. Russian River near Hopland is expected to reach 15 feet for flood stage on Saturday. At 15 feet flooding of Highway 175 is expected at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Expect minor flooding of cropland on the west bank of the river. A Flood Watch is in place for Russian River near Hopland from late Friday night to Saturday afternoon.
HOPLAND, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
LAKEPORT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
NOVATO, CA
thecommunityvoice.com

Police Logs

11:04 a.m.: Grand theft was reported on Santa Barbara Dr. 1:49 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Enterprise Dr. 3:48 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Holly Ave. 6:17 p.m.: Petty theft was reported on Rohnert Park Exp. 10:28 p.m.: A 29-year-old male was arrested for violating probation and possessing a...
ROHNERT PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy