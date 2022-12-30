Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother
Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?. The holidays are meant to bring people together, but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.
Watch this adorable toddler see her deployed dad return home
Two-and-a-half year old Adalynn holds a sign while she unknowingly waits for her dad, Airman Ron Durbin, to return home to Box Elder, South Dakota
Mother recalls horrifying moment she found three-year-old daughter choking in bathtub on toy
Leah Porritt, 42, from Baltimore, found her then three-year-old daughter in the bathtub with her lips turning 'white' and unable to breathe. She tried to help her daughter, but nothing was working.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting
'I know this might be a little shocking but I do sometimes actually find you a little scary.'
Mom on daughters: "My teen is going to a dance and won't take her toddler sister with her"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your siblings is fun, and you get to share memories while supporting each other no matter what. But when there is a significant age difference, difficult moments can add tension, and one of the siblings could feel excluded from events that are meant for older kids.
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Upworthy
Mom explains why it is important for grandparents to ask for consent before hugging and kissing their grandchild
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Babies are dependent on the adults around them while growing up. But at the same time, they make it clear through actions, and in time, with words about what they want and what they don't. As the grown-ups around them, we don't have to wait until they are 18 to start respecting their wishes. The sooner we start to respect their autonomy as individuals, the better. Sure, kids are adorable and you will want to hug and kiss them but it is important to learn if they want to be hugged or kissed. And that is exactly what this Australian mum said in her TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Watch this: Baby reacts with joy when he's given a doll resembling his deployed dad
Six-month-old Nathan is thrilled when his mother, Deanna Briscoe, gives him a doll that has his deployed father, Sergeant Chase Briscoe, printed on it
EatingWell
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Balanced Meals for Keeping Her Family Healthy
Ayesha Curry wears many hats. You may know her as an actress, cookbook author or cooking television personality. Or you may be familiar with her food and entertainment magazine Sweet July (which has recipes for everything from breakfast to drinks to dinner that we swoon over; it's published by our parent corporation, Dotdash Meredith). Not to mention, she's a mother of three and married to an NBA superstar. As if Curry didn't have enough on her schedule, she has partnered with MyFitnessPal to launch the 14-Day "Jumpstart Your Health" Challenge, which is focused on helping members keep up with their hydration, nutrition and physical activity goals in the new year.
Good News: Grandma surprised by a joyful reunion with her grandson
When 80-year-old Ollie of Winnabow, NC, attended a family gathering she was surprised to be met by Darryl, the grandson she hadn't seen in 3 years.
Mom Accusing Ex-Husband of 'Stealing' Baby Name for New Daughter Slammed
A mom has been told to "let it go" after becoming upset that her ex-husband's new partner wants to name her daughter after a character from "Frozen."
momcollective.com
Childhood milestone reached…Where did my baby go?
Content warning: Discussion about Christmas that you might not want little children to read…!. My daughter is seven years old (almost 8). I thought we had another year or two before we hit this childhood milestone. I also didn’t think we’d discuss it during the summer but I’ve learned the hard way that kids aren’t predictable!
couponingwithrachel.com
Valentine’s Dog Shirts $19.99 ($30) Shipped ~ Choose From Over 50 Breeds
Head over to Jane where you’ll find 90% ring spun cotton/ 10% polyester Valentine’s Dog Shirts in over 50 different breeds for just $19.99 ($30) shipped. Choose men’s unisex crew neck or a ladies scoop v-neck in sizes S – 2XL.
couponingwithrachel.com
ONLY $2.49 – How The Grinch Stole Christmas Harcover Book
Off season SCORE! Snag this book and put it in your Christmas box for next year!. Zoom over to Amazon where the hardcover book How The Grinch Stole Christmas is only $2.49! The price can change at any time. Grow your heart three sizes and get in on all of...
Woman Shares Succulent Arrangement In Broken Planter That is Simple Jaw-Dropping
BRB Breaking an old pot stat.
gathered.how
Patchwork your own handmade quilted pot holder!
Be the hostess with the most-est, with Kristyne Czepuryk’s pot holder quilt!. These colourful pot holders are great if you want to raid your stash and practice your English paper piecing technique. Scraps of material give your pot holders a great patchwork effect. Use insulated batting for the potholder to make them even safer.
Comments / 0