ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
Country Thang Daily

Looking More Closely Into George Strait’s Honky Tonk Time Machine Album

In 2019, George Strait released his thirtieth studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine – which features thirteen songs, including twelve originals written by Strait himself along with legendary songwriter Dean Dillon, Lori McKenna, and none other than his son, Bubba Strait. Lastly, there’s also Strait’s rendition of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”
The Independent

Stanley Mills, the man behind ‘The Chicken Dance,’ dead at 91

Former music publisher Stanley Mills, best known for popularising “The Chicken Dance,” died on 29 December in New Hyde Park, New York at the age of 91, according to reports.A cause of death is currently unknown, according Billboard.Born in 1931, Mills was the son of music publisher Jack Mills, who founded Mills Music Publishing Company. He reportedly worked with the family business for a few years prior to its sale in 1964 before going on to work at music publisher EB Marks, according to Variety. He’d later go on to launch his own company, September Music and Galahad Music,...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Wide Open Country

Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen

There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
OAK HILL, TN
Country Thang Daily

Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband

CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Country Thang Daily

Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!

Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Vicki Lawrence Remembers Betty White on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death

It’s been a year since actress, comedian, and activist Betty White passed away at 99 years old. Now, one of White’s longtime friends and former costars, Vicki Lawrence is taking a moment to remember the good times and the laughs she shared with Betty White. In this touching tribute, Lawrence remembers Betty’s dedication to her craft. Lawrence also tributes the Golden Girls’ commitment to becoming the voice of animals who need it the most.
The Independent

‘Our tears are not in vain’: Shakira shares New Year message about ‘suffering heartache’ after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years of marriage.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More...
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy