Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ mean, and why do we sing about it on New Year’s Eve?
On New Year’s Eve at the stroke of midnight people around the globe break into a tune whose lyrics are believed to be based on a Scottish poem by Robert Burns. ‘Auld Lang Syne,’ which translates literally to “old long since” in English, loosely means “times gone by,” and it’s those times that we are being urged to remember in the poem and the song.
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Resolution is Inspired by Dolly Parton’s Husband
Miley Cyrus has a noble goal for 2023. While godmother Dolly Parton is Cyrus’ co-host for her own New Year’s Eve special on NBC, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, it’s actually Parton’s husband of 56 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who inspired her New Year’s resolution. The singer recently shared that her 2023 resolution is centered around the act of listening.
The full lyrics to 'Auld Lang Syne' so you don't mumble your way through it
As the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, voices all over the world will resurrect the centuries-old tradition of singing "Auld Lang Syne" to say goodbye to the passing year.
Hank Williams Jr.’s Accident That Almost Cost Him His Face
Hank Williams Jr., sometimes known as Bocephus, is a singer-songwriter and musician from the United States. He is the son of Hank Williams, also a known country musician. Williams began his career following in his legendary father’s footsteps, covering his father’s songs and emulating his father’s style.
Looking More Closely Into George Strait’s Honky Tonk Time Machine Album
In 2019, George Strait released his thirtieth studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine – which features thirteen songs, including twelve originals written by Strait himself along with legendary songwriter Dean Dillon, Lori McKenna, and none other than his son, Bubba Strait. Lastly, there’s also Strait’s rendition of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”
10 of the Best New Outlaw Country Songs You Should Check Out!
Just like any other genre, Country music also has many subgenres, one of which is Outlaw Country. The said subgenre all began in the 1970s and 1980s, during a period known as the outlaw movement. Many country music fans have always adored outlaw music. Legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon...
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Stanley Mills, the man behind ‘The Chicken Dance,’ dead at 91
Former music publisher Stanley Mills, best known for popularising “The Chicken Dance,” died on 29 December in New Hyde Park, New York at the age of 91, according to reports.A cause of death is currently unknown, according Billboard.Born in 1931, Mills was the son of music publisher Jack Mills, who founded Mills Music Publishing Company. He reportedly worked with the family business for a few years prior to its sale in 1964 before going on to work at music publisher EB Marks, according to Variety. He’d later go on to launch his own company, September Music and Galahad Music,...
Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” Became Timeless In Tough Times
In 1974, Merle Haggard and his backup band, The Strangers, released Merle Haggard’s Christmas Present, which was a collection of original and more traditional fare. But it wasn’t his renditions of “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night,” or “White Christmas” that dominated the charts – it was his original single of “If We Make It Through December.”
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
Kevin Costner’s Daughter Grace Is a Daddy’s Girl! Rare Photos of the Actor’s Youngest Child
Fatherhood has been delightful for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner! The Academy Award winner is a dad to seven kids: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. His youngest child, daughter Grace, arrived in June 2010 and has stepped out with her famous dad for a few rare public appearances over the years.
Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband
CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!
Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
Vicki Lawrence Remembers Betty White on 1-Year Anniversary of Her Death
It’s been a year since actress, comedian, and activist Betty White passed away at 99 years old. Now, one of White’s longtime friends and former costars, Vicki Lawrence is taking a moment to remember the good times and the laughs she shared with Betty White. In this touching tribute, Lawrence remembers Betty’s dedication to her craft. Lawrence also tributes the Golden Girls’ commitment to becoming the voice of animals who need it the most.
The Most Tear-Jerking Cover of the Song “Hallelujah” By 1500 Singers
Leonard Cohen is a Canadian musician and the composer of the song “Hallelujah.” The song was first made available in 1984 on his album Various Positions. Following Cohen’s passing in November 2016, “Hallelujah” gained new attention and resurfaced on foreign singles charts, making its debut on the American Billboard Hot 100.
‘Our tears are not in vain’: Shakira shares New Year message about ‘suffering heartache’ after Gerard Piqué split
Shakira shared a candid message with her fans as she welcomed in the new year.Posting the message to Instagram, the Colombian-born pop star wrote spoke about healing wounds after experiencing “heartache”.The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Gerard Piqué in June 2022, after 11 years of marriage.“Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon’s hands,” the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer wrote.“Even if someone’s betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.”“When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth,” she urged fans. “Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More...
