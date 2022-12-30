ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaaawa, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect sought after shooting in Kalihi

A suspect still hasn't been located or identified following a shooting late Thursday night in the Liliha Area. A 32- year-old man is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early-30s was apparently shot overnight in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics said he apparently sustained a gun shot wound to his lower body. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street. EMS treated and transported the man to the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Overnight fire at abandoned Nanakuli home shuts down Farrignton Highway

Honolulu fire crews were called to a single story house fire near Lualualei and Ma'aloa just before 5:10 a.m. When crews arrived they found a mattress was found in flames. Westbound lanes of Farrington Highway were closed while crews worked to put out the fire. HFD got the fire under control nearly 20 minutes later.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Maunakea staff’s quick response contains vehicle fire

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) staff are being commended for quickly responding to a vehicle fire that broke out at the Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS). Two visitors vacationing in Hawaiʻi ran into trouble on December 23 when their rental vehicle overheated on the drive up to Maunakea and partially caught fire within minutes of reaching the VIS parking lot.
HILO, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy