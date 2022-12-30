Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Related
17 yr old in critical condition after hit and run in Waikele
According to police, the unknown motorist was last seen traveling westbound on Lumiauau Street, driving a dark-colored vehicle with a dark tint.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
North Shore Paddlers’ Long-Awaited Canoe Halau Gets Underway
That’s the question North Shore paddlers have been asking for over 10 years, since the city first committed funding for it. The money languished until Mayor Rick Blangiardi released it earlier this year. The city’s Department of Design and Construction will now design the structure and put it out...
KITV.com
Suspect sought after shooting in Kalihi
A suspect still hasn't been located or identified following a shooting late Thursday night in the Liliha Area. A 32- year-old man is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls. At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. ‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early-30s was apparently shot overnight in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics said he apparently sustained a gun shot wound to his lower body. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street. EMS treated and transported the man to the...
KITV.com
Overnight fire at abandoned Nanakuli home shuts down Farrignton Highway
Honolulu fire crews were called to a single story house fire near Lualualei and Ma'aloa just before 5:10 a.m. When crews arrived they found a mattress was found in flames. Westbound lanes of Farrington Highway were closed while crews worked to put out the fire. HFD got the fire under control nearly 20 minutes later.
Lost hiker trio rescued on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to commune with nature.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A warning from HPD: Officers will ticket, tow vehicles that stop on freeway to watch fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers will ticket and tow vehicles that stop on freeways to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve. The department says there will be a zero tolerance policy, adding it’s the most dangerous place you can take your family. Come midnight, a roar of...
the university of hawai'i system
Maunakea staff’s quick response contains vehicle fire
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) staff are being commended for quickly responding to a vehicle fire that broke out at the Maunakea Visitor Information Station (VIS). Two visitors vacationing in Hawaiʻi ran into trouble on December 23 when their rental vehicle overheated on the drive up to Maunakea and partially caught fire within minutes of reaching the VIS parking lot.
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
Woman in serious condition after hit and run in Downtown Honolulu
Any witnesses are asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police Department warns about risks of setting off illegal fireworks
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All throughout Honolulu you can see the sky light up with fireworks on New Year's Eve and day. The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) wants to remind residents and visitors alike that on Oahu it is illegal to set off aerial fireworks and illegal to set off firecrackers without a permit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days. The Hawaiian Humane Society has tips for keeping your pets safe on New Year's Eve. The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year. Children's Discovery Center Balloon Drop. Updated: 5 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police, military respond to report of grenade found at Bellows Beach
IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Watch “This is...
Hiker rescues on Maunawili Trail, Koʻolau Summit Trail
O'ahu has many hikes and trails that both residents and visitors enjoy.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Nanakuli home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at an abandoned home in Nanakuli early Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure. Firefighters quickly put out the flames around 6 a.m. Officials said firefighters determined...
Comments / 0