ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Pumpkin and rooibos ice cream on menu as Cape Town cafe champions African flavours

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

CAPE TOWN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - When Tapiwa Guzha first started making ice creams 12 years ago, he never imagined he would one day be whisking pumpkin puree and milk together to make an African flavoured ice cream at a cafe in Cape Town.

Hailing from Zimbabwe, 36-year-old Guzha says he wants to educate locals and visitors alike on African flavoured experiences and correct a narrative that things made in Africa are second rate or are not as tasty.

"At some point it became an aspirational thing to say I don't eat African food ... so I started addressing ... that problem," he said at his Tapi Tapi shop.

Located in the bohemian suburb of Observatory in Cape Town, he hopes to share the different flavours in tubs and cones, and celebrate African food culture, rituals and folklore.

Flavours include combinations of indigenously sourced food like pumpkin, popped maize, peanuts, sweet potato, clay, samp - a mushy dish made of dried corn kernels.

Every flavour he makes has a story behind it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkJIz_0jyR7g7L00

One such flavour is made from rooibos - a popular tea plant in South Africa - and sweet potato jam.

"It's quite common in Zimbabwe ... to eat tea with sweet potatoes instead of bread," Guzha says.

People often bring him ingredients from other parts of the continent, he says, who get a free tub of ice cream in return.

Some customers said they found the flavours surprising and heart-warming and were struck by the familiarity of it.

Growing up, customer Clive Sibanda knew ice cream could be vanilla, something that is not native to South Africa.

"Now, if you eat something like samp, something ... you grew up eating ... it connects you with your childhood," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes

This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
Parade

Best Potato Latkes (Crisped-to-Perfection) from Israel's #1 Chef

For years, you had to live in Tel Aviv or Paris, just to get your hands on Israeli Chef Eyal Shani's signature street-food dishes served in devour-able pitas at Miznon. He's the king of the original whole-roasted cauliflower. The cuisinier of fluffy falafel. And the lord of latkes. So, it was only a matter of time before the United States got their dose of Shani, when his first of four outposts opened in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gordonramsayclub.com

Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Tina Howell

Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts

These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.
butterwithasideofbread.com

PEANUT BUTTER CUP RECIPE

Homemade Peanut Butter Cup recipe made with a handful of ingredients & so much better than store bought versions. These mini peanut butter cups are a fun, festive addition to holiday candy trays!. These homemade peanut butter cups are a great treat to make and share with family and friends...
Dicle Belul

Vegan Nutella Recipe

Chocolate spread or nougat cream with hazelnuts in glass jarPhoto byazerbaijan_stockers freepik. We have to accept the fact that we all love Nutella, both for breakfast and as a snack. The difference between this Nutella recipe is that it is vegan, if you like this recipe, please feel free to share it.
Gin Lee

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)

Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for walnut and mushroom samosas

Samosas are a byword for parties. It’s what we Indians eat fresh out of a vat of hot oil, with a wiggle in the hips ready to hit the dancefloor at a wedding. It’s what my mum would fry and stack in a pyramid before my dad’s colleagues came shuffling through the door for dinner. And it’s what my husband Hugh and I have made to feed friends at house parties over the years, alongside a bowl of chutney, a bucket full of ice-cold beers and a side helping of Mariah Carey and Wham!
Elite Daily

Dunkin’ Brown Butter Toffee Latte Review: Tastes Like Amped-Up Caramel

Get ready to channel all the cozy vibes on your next Dunkin’ run. The chain’s winter menu dropped on Dec. 28, and in addition to new Biscuit Bites, it includes a sweet and toasty Brown Butter Toffee Latte. If the name alone isn’t enough to get you reaching for your fuzziest socks, one sip just might do the trick. I tried the new drinks, and this review of Dunkin’s Brown Butter Toffee Latte covers both the iced and hot versions of the drink, so you know what to expect whether you heat it up or cool it down.
The Daily South

Spiced Orange Rolls

Orange rolls are a welcome addition to holiday mornings, weekend brunches, or special occasion gatherings. Serve by themselves, as a dessert-like treat, or partner with savory sides like bacon or quiche for a full meal. These sweet orange rolls have a bit of spice (cinnamon in particular) to balance the...
12tomatoes.com

Salted Caramel Banana Bread

If there’s one baked good that just about everyone can get on board with, it might have to be banana bread. I don’t think I’ve ever met a soul who didn’t love it. I mean, what’s not to love about a perfectly moist and flavorful slice of cake that you can get away with calling bread (and therefore eat for breakfast with minimal guilt). I’m typically partial to chocolate chip banana bread, but when I heard about this salted caramel spin I knew I had to give it a go.
The Guardian

Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for new year comfort food

We’ve made it through another year – well done us! There are all kinds of ways to see out 2022, but whether you’re dressing up to party or donning slippers to get cosy, the weeks ahead demand only one thing of the kitchen: comfort food. What that is means different things to different people, but there’s often something about its texture that hits the spot: flaky, all-butter puff pastry, warm sponge, duvet-like polenta, soft prunes, melted cheese … These are just some of the ways I’ll be getting comfort from food in the new year, and I hope you will, too. Here’s to 2023.
thesouthernladycooks.com

CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA CAKE

This Chocolate Chip Banana Cake is a wonderful way to use bananas. The combination of chocolate and bananas is really good and the frosting really takes this cake to the next level. This cake would be a great addition to any gathering. Chocolate chip banana cake ingredients needed:. Sugar. Butter.
gordonramsayclub.com

Chocolate Lady’s Kisses

Chocolate lady’s kisses are cute and delicious Italian cookies, originally known as “baci di dama al cioccolato”: 2 cookies sandwiched together with a chocolate cream – just like they are kissing each other. Anyway, perfect with a cup of tea or coffee! Try them!. Ingredients:. For...
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy