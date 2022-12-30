ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who should I call for fixing my floor in Spokane?

 3 days ago
Hi friends, i was looking for some advice. I have been living in these apartments since April 2020 an our tiles cracked this year in June. They had previously broken off sometime in 2021 and were repaired by the apartments, but since the new incident, they have repeatedly stated that they will speak with the manager. This has been going on since then, and it is not being addressed. I'm not sure if there's anything I can do about the apartments. Could you please tell me if there is anyome I can call for help?

KREM2

Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

"I WILL HONOR CHRISTMAS IN MY HEART...." "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me." A personal thank you of deep gratitude to the kindly old woman with a magical bird who when I was counting my last few dollars for Christmas at the check out line paid for my gifts for Christmas for my family and handed me the change from the 100 dollar bill. It was the most moving kindness I have seen in years. Merry Christmas and Thank you. I promised to light you a Candle at Church and I will at St. Als at Gonzaga. Sending love.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Where can I buy short wedding dress in Spokane?

Got engaged to my boo a couple of months ago, and am slowly getting around to the wedding planning. I’d like to have a short dress for my wedding. Are there any bridal boutiques that have options in this style in Spokane? I’ve checked a few (BHLDN by Anthropologie for example) but all I can seem to find is long dresses. There are short styles online, but I would much prefer to try on in-person if possible.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Any recommendations for winter scenic drives in Spokane?

I found some older articles about general scenic drives in google, but was wondering if anyone could recommend some new hot spots that would be good during the winter. Any drives with relatively clear roads and good winter views, for a day trip (few hours)? Thanks for your kind advice below.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
SPOKANE, WA
