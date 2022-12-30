ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Who should I call for fixing my floor in Lansing?

 3 days ago
Hi friends, i was looking for some advice. I have been living in these apartments since April 2020 an our tiles cracked this year in June. They had previously broken off sometime in 2021 and were repaired by the apartments, but since the new incident, they have repeatedly stated that they will speak with the manager. This has been going on since then, and it is not being addressed. I'm not sure if there's anything I can do about the apartments. Could you please tell me if there is anyome I can call for help?

