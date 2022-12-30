Pelé was a lovely man – and the idea of perfection for me

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelé is an idea of perfection for me. The relationship you have with football depends in part on your age of discovery, and television came into my home with the Mexico World Cup in 1970. I was 14 years old and my mum gave me this gift, a homage, of buying a television set so that I could watch the World Cup, alone in the kitchen at home. When a television comes into the kitchen of your home, with Pelé inside, that marks you for life. I cried with emotion, with happiness, because of that Brazil team.

Not long ago I watched a documentary about Pelé that was very focused on the 1970 World Cup. At the end, he said that when the tournament came to an end and he was in the dressing room, he cried because he felt that he had finally lifted from his shoulders the weight of the whole of Brazil. And watching that, I couldn’t help feeling that I was there at home crying from happiness because of what this guy had done for us, and there he was at the same time, but also crying with anguish because he had finally been liberated from the pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHkzG_0jyR5ziK00
Pelé (second right, front row), with Lionel Messi after the Argentinian won his third Ballon d’Or in 2012. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

There have been very few geniuses. Pelé was one of them. Messi is the latest. Maradona, Cruyff, Di Stéfano too, those who have revolutionised football. They appear only every 20, 25 years. And I refuse to compare across eras. Every genius marks their era. Pelé, like Maradona, was also representative of a time when South America played against Europe and that’s no longer the case – now all of Argentina and all of Brazil is playing in Europe. He was the representative of a team that defined that World Cup.

I never saw him play live. In the last few years, we coincided at conferences and events. One time, I introduced him by saying that between the two of us we had scored more than 1,300 goals. He laughed. And I started winding him up about Di Stéfano, Maradona, Messi, and he said:“You know, I have an Argentinian friend who a long time ago came to me and said that Di Stéfano was better than me. Twenty years passed and he came back and said there’s this guy called Maradona and he’s better than you. And now they’re talking about this guy called Messi who’s better than me. And I said to him: ‘Agree among yourselves which one it is and send him to me.’”

He was a lovely man, likable. Just as Maradona was anti-system, he functioned within the system.

Jorge Valdano was speaking to Sid Lowe.

