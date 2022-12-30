Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
scoringlive.com
Roosevelt downs Castle to stay in hunt atop OIA East standings
Kayman Lewis (24) scored 13 points, including 2 three-pointers, to help lift Roosevelt 51-41 over Castle. Leighland Tagawa | SL. Roosevelt improved to 4-1 in the OIA East standings with a 51-41 win on the road over Castle. Kayman Lewis hit for 13 points and Kainalu Davis added 10 more...
wsonradio.com
Colonels Struggles in 2nd Half Lead to Loss
The Henderson County Colonels took on the Evansville Reitz Panthers at Colonel Gym in the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic. In the first period, the Colonels outscored the Panthers 14-8 as Colonels sophomore guard Cooper Davenport and senior guard Gerard Thomas combined for 9 points heading into the second quarter. In the second period, the Panthers would outscore the Colonels 13-11, as the Colonels would hold a 4 point lead at halftime with the score 25-21.
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
Evansville Fire Department Ends 2022 Battling Another Devastating 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire
As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
WIBC.com
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
YAHOO!
Kentucky history: A love triangle sparked a Henderson murder on New Year's Eve 1922
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. – Gus Noffsinger, the popular manager of the Southland Coal mines, was reaching to close the garage door when his best friend closed his life instead. The 31-year-old had his back turned. It was the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 1922, at 1514 Clay St. and the case became an on-going story in The Gleaner the first 11 days of 1923.
14news.com
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially opens
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new indoor trampoline park is now open on Evansville’s east side. Elite Air Trampoline Park is located on Healthy Way right off Green River Road. The park features trampolines as well as a ninja warrior course. According to a Facebook post, the park is...
Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
14news.com
BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for some New Year’s resolutions, the new east side location of BFit by Bob’s Gym opens this weekend. The new location is at the corner of Lynch and Green River Road. This gym is the largest and most technology-advanced in the...
Kitchen 812 coming to former Chicken N’ Salsa building
(WEHT) - The owners of Venue 812 and the Riverwalk Restaurant will be opening a new business on Weinbach.
14news.com
New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
wamwamfm.com
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
Handgun raffle to help a service dog
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0