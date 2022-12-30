ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
scoringlive.com

Roosevelt downs Castle to stay in hunt atop OIA East standings

Kayman Lewis (24) scored 13 points, including 2 three-pointers, to help lift Roosevelt 51-41 over Castle. Leighland Tagawa | SL. Roosevelt improved to 4-1 in the OIA East standings with a 51-41 win on the road over Castle. Kayman Lewis hit for 13 points and Kainalu Davis added 10 more...
NEWBURGH, IN
wsonradio.com

Colonels Struggles in 2nd Half Lead to Loss

The Henderson County Colonels took on the Evansville Reitz Panthers at Colonel Gym in the Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic. In the first period, the Colonels outscored the Panthers 14-8 as Colonels sophomore guard Cooper Davenport and senior guard Gerard Thomas combined for 9 points heading into the second quarter. In the second period, the Panthers would outscore the Colonels 13-11, as the Colonels would hold a 4 point lead at halftime with the score 25-21.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN

For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YAHOO!

Kentucky history: A love triangle sparked a Henderson murder on New Year's Eve 1922

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. – Gus Noffsinger, the popular manager of the Southland Coal mines, was reaching to close the garage door when his best friend closed his life instead. The 31-year-old had his back turned. It was the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 1922, at 1514 Clay St. and the case became an on-going story in The Gleaner the first 11 days of 1923.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Elite Air Trampoline Park officially opens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new indoor trampoline park is now open on Evansville’s east side. Elite Air Trampoline Park is located on Healthy Way right off Green River Road. The park features trampolines as well as a ninja warrior course. According to a Facebook post, the park is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just in time for some New Year’s resolutions, the new east side location of BFit by Bob’s Gym opens this weekend. The new location is at the corner of Lynch and Green River Road. This gym is the largest and most technology-advanced in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New wine bar opening in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new wine bar is opening in the Curtis building. That’s on Main Street in downtown Evansville. A website for 7Mile Lounge shows they planned to open in the fall, but it’s been pushed back to Jan. 28. They say the launch party will...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Amber Mattingly

Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHI

Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Handgun raffle to help a service dog

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy