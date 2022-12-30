ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Charity demands ‘supertax’ for smaller private jets

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObzEJ_0jyR5A8d00

Tax private jets to raise over a billion pounds for better buses: that is the demand from a transport charity.

The Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) says the UK is responsible for 19 per cent of Europe’s carbon emissions from private jets, more than any other European country.

It is calling for a “supertax” on non-scheduled flights using smaller aircraft to help pay for improvements to public transport.

At present a “higher rate” of Air Passenger Duty (APD) applies to each passenger on aircraft of 20 tonnes or more with fewer than 19 passengers onboard.

For a European trip, the tax from April 2023 will be £78, while APD for private transatlantic flights in business jets will cost £574 per passenger – around six times the corresponding rates for economy travellers.

The higher rates apply to aircraft such as the Airbus A321 used by the UK government – including for a trip to Australia by then-foreign secretary Liz Truss earlier this year.

But the charity wants the charge to apply to smaller private jets, many of which weigh between 10 and 19.5 tonnes.

The former transport minister Norman Baker, who is now the CBT’s director of external affairs, said: “Private jets are hugely damaging to the environment and are the preserve of the super-rich.

“We think it’s about time that these individuals started paying for the damage their flights cause and the proceeds used to help improve public transport for communities up and down the country.”

The CBT says private jets are between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial flights and 50 times more polluting than trains. It claims the new rate could raise around £1.4 billion each year – equivalent to the annual investment by the Scottish government in its rail network.

The transport charity is also calling for VAT to be applied each time a private jet lands or takes off, regardless of size or distance travelled, which would further raise between £79 million and £623 million.

A spokesperson for the Treasury said: “Since 2017, we have almost doubled transport spending to £27.1 billion to help strengthen road and rail connectivity, and from April 2023 Air Passenger Duty will be lower for commercial domestic flights to further bolster links within the UK.

“Larger private jets will not benefit from the new lower domestic duty, and they will also pay more from the new ultra long-haul band on international flights, which ensures that those who fly the furthest contribute the most.”

The government announced its plan to halve APD on flights within the UK just before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The move is expected to encourage a switch from rail to air.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Fares capped at £2 to make buses ‘affordable for everyone’

Millions of people across England can save money on bus travel with the introduction of a £2 cap on fares for more than 4,600 routes.More than 130 operators outside London will charge no more than £2 for a single ticket from Sunday until the end of March, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.The cap is being paid for by £60 million of Government funding.Single fares for a three-mile journey outside London cost an average of around £2.80 but tickets can exceed £5 for long journeys in rural areas, according to the DfT.It is hoped the cap will help passengers travelling...
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
New York Post

Airport baggage handlers fired over shocking footage: ‘Unacceptable behavior’

Two baggage handlers have been sacked after an urgent probe into shocking footage which showed them mishandling luggage at Melbourne Airport. The footage, which went viral online, showed the handlers throwing, kicking, and slamming passengers’ luggage onto a conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so hard that they fell off the belt. One man was shown laughing while another man lifted a bag above his head, hurling it down towards the belt with force. On Thursday, Qantas contractor Swissport, responsible for ground handling at Melbourne Airport, confirmed that two employees had been fired. “An urgent investigation was undertaken into the recent behavior of two team members...
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
New York Post

Two passengers caught fighting over bag space during flight

Two passengers have been filmed losing it at one another over that age-old flight issue – baggage space. And if you think the locker above the aisle is reserved for the people sitting in that aisle, think again, because according to an expert, it’s not. The overhead locker is often the root of many plane arguments. It’s also part of the reason passengers line up early to board their flight, to ensure they have a spot for their bag in the locker above them. And with battle for overhead space one of the more infuriating aspects of travelling, two passengers were involved in...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
The Independent

Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’

A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy