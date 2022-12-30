Read full article on original website
The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more
For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
The Verge
8 great shows and movies from 2022 to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon started out as a bookseller in the 1990s before developing into the commercial behemoth it is today. One of the features it uses to encourage membership is its Prime video service, which features original series and movies along with existing shows and films that it has made available. And no matter what your opinion is of Amazon, it’s hard to argue against the idea that some of its Prime productions are pretty impressive.
Popculture
Major Upcoming Horror Movie Pulled From Release Calendar
A major upcoming horror movie featuring stars of The Boys and Stranger Things has been pulled from the release calendar. In a new announcement, Sony revealed that True Haunting — now referred to as Untitled True Haunting — will no longer open on Jan. 6, as was initially scheduled. At this time, it is listed as "TBD," with no word on when it may debut. The film stars Erin Moriarty (The Boys) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things 4), and is based on true events originally recounted in Edwin F. Becker's book of the same name.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (December 23)
Happy Holidays, one and all! It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and not just because sleigh bells are ringing. Almost all of the major streaming services have dropped at least one headline-grabbing movie or TV show this weekend, so there really has never been a better time to plonk yourself in front of the television and catch something new.
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January 2023
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Improvvisamente Natale Free Online
Cast: Diego Abatantuono Sara Ciocca Violante Placido Lodovico Guenzi Anna Galiena. Unfortunately, Improvvisamente Natale is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
10 Canceled Cable TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
'Westworld,' Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,' and 'The Hills: New Beginnings' were among the cable shows canceled in 2023.
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
Harvard Crimson
Top 10 TV Shows of 2022
The Crimson Arts Board presents its TV favorites of the year, from "Abbott Elementary" to "Heartstopper." Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which returned for a second season on September 21.By Courtesy of ABC/Gilles Mingasson.
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
CNET
The Very Best TV Shows of 2022
It was a fantastic year for television. I feel like I said that last year -- and potentially the year before -- but facts are facts. Television has never been better. This year, however, was especially compelling for its variety. Big-budget shows like House of the Dragon delivered, but we also got compelling sci-fi with The Peripheral, genius comedies like Bad Sisters and subversive anime like Spy X Family. Even the down-in-the-doldrums Star Wars franchise got itself a genuine masterpiece in Andor.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Mission: Impossible Season 7 Free Online
Best sites to watch Mission: Impossible - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Mission: Impossible online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Mission: Impossible on this page.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Dec 30
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies...
‘Glass Onion’ Lands With a Splash on Netflix, But Not in Its Top 5 Film Debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Rian Johnson film that renewed the conversation over the coexistence of theaters and streaming services, has become Netflix’s sixth biggest film debut. Glass Onion was streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days since bowing Dec. 23, the streaming service said Tuesday. That puts it behind Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable (85.86. million hours) and The Gray Man, the pricey Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans feature that bowed to 88.55 million hours in July. Those films stand at Netflix’s No. 5 and No. 4 debuts, respectively, since the streamer began releasing such records in 2021.More from...
Amazon's Head Of TV Has Seen Reacher Season 2 And Has A Bold Take
We are starving for information on Reacher Season 2. So these words from Amazon Studios' Head of TV have us very excited.
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
