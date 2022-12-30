Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty Free Online
Best sites to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty - Last updated on Jan 01, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty on this page.
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
TechRadar
Sharing your Netflix, Prime Video or Disney Plus password could make you a criminal
Password sharing on streaming services is nothing new, and Netflix’s attempts to limit the practice in recent months are well-documented. Now, though, new piracy guidance issued by the British government suggests anyone sharing passwords in the UK could be in breach of copyright law – and even face criminal charges for fraud.
CNET
HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu: Downsize Your Streaming TV Costs Like a Boss
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. As we head into 2023 and await the newest releases on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more, you may be thinking about updating your budget. Crunching numbers for your streaming subscriptions could leave you with the realization you're spending $500 per year or more. But this is one set of expenses you can easily tweak.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Free Online
Cast: Bianca Crawford Rebecca Quin Alexis Cabrera Kanako Urai Pam Martinez. WarGames comes to Survivor Series for the very first time. Ten competitors battle inside two rings surrendered by one monstrous steel cage. Let the games begin!. Is WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 on Netflix ?. WWE Survivor Series WarGames...
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo Free Online
Best sites to watch Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo - Last updated on Dec 30, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo on this page.
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
How to cancel Netflix: easily end streaming service subscription plan
Frustrated by Netflix cancelling shows or just run out of good shows to watch? Here's how to cancel the streaming service
epicstream.com
Chainsaw Man Manga Release Schedule: When Do New Chapters Come Out?
On the face of it, Chainsaw Man looks like just another manga. However, readers will attest that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga is something special. If you want to keep up to date with the latest chapters, Chainsaw Man Part 2’s manga release schedule will ensure you don’t miss a moment.
Harry to share details about new book in ‘revealing’ interview on US TV show
The Duke of Sussex has shared details about his new book on a US TV show in a “revealing” interview set to be aired on Sunday.Harry discussed his upcoming memoir, Spare, during a conversation with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes programme.The broadcaster has released a short trailer for the interview, describing it as “revealing” and Harry’s biography, which comes out two days later, as “explosive”.Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV— 60 Minutes...
Street Fighter returns, Link is back and vampires run amok: 15 video games to anticipate in 2023
From space exploration and eerie late night fishing to dungeon-delving and confronting your exes, there’s lots to be excited about – including some long-awaited sequels
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ season 3 could be released in 2 parts, presumably so fans can boycott it twice
As recently as this summer, The Witcher stood tall as one of Netflix’s most popular properties, with fans excited to see what the future held for the rapidly-expanding fantasy franchise. What a difference a few months makes, because the wheels have started to come off in fairly spectacular fashion.
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to abate. While the PS5 restock situation has improved in recent months ahead of the Christmas rush, it’s still rare to find a console being sold on its own, without any games or accessories. Most retailers are selling the PS5 in a bundle, though we have spotted...
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus Essential free games for January 2023 announced
PlayStation Plus Essential's free games for January 2023 have been announced. Essential is the base tier of three Plus subscriptions, the one that lets you play games online and lets you add three or more games to your library for free, and you'll get to access them for as long as you're subscribed, even if there's a lapse before a resub.
Amazon Is Reportedly Considering a Standalone Sports App
We’re living through a moment when more and more sports are finding a televised home on streaming services. In 2023, Major League Soccer will move to Apple TV+ — making for one of the largest such deals in terms of the sheer number of games, but far from the only example of its kind. This article at The Bulwark has a good overview of the various leagues and streaming services currently in play — and gives a sense of the potential for growth involved.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
TechRadar
You got a Steam Deck, what games and accessories are the best for it?
You finally got your hands on the Steam Deck, the hot item everyone's been talking about for the past two years. But as you look at all the options available for the portable, you think to yourself — what now?. Valve shook up the portable gaming market with its...
tvinsider.com
‘Pokémon’: Original Voice Actor Says She Was ‘Hit Hard’ By Ash Ketchum’s Exit
Ash Ketchum has finally caught them all, becoming an official Pokémon World Champion and setting the stage for his exit from the popular animated series after 25 years, and the news is hitting people hard. Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash and his mother Delia for the first eight seasons...
Comments / 0