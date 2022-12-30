Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
John Cena Planned WrestleMania 39 Opponent Revealed?
A new report has revealed John Cena’s planned WrestleMania 39 opponent. As previously reported, Logan Paul said he would like to challenge John Cena at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April 2023. Despite cryptic social media posts referencing Paul, Cena has been relatively quiet about the challenge. It...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
411mania.com
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe
John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
nodq.com
Update on Cody Rhodes possibly facing Roman Reigns at WWE Wrestlemania 39 instead of The Rock
As previously noted, Cody Rhodes will reportedly challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 39 if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable to perform. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has since confirmed that Triple H “made a decision” regarding Reigns’ direction for Wrestlemania as The Rock not being Reigns’ opponent is said to be a “very real possibility” at this time.
Wrestling Observer Radio: Don West, WWE injuries, Muta, Giulia, AEW in Seattle, Smackdown, more!
Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the death of Don West, thoughts on the Ric Flair documentary, injuries to Gunther and AJ Styles, NOAH Budokan and Stardom notes, AEW in Seattle and NXT previews, Smackdown and Rampage reviews and ...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On WWE Keeping Big Return A Secret
Friday’s episode of SmackDown was the last show of 2022 for WWE and it featured some big returns. John Cena returned to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and Charlotte Flair also made her first appearance on WWE programming in months.
411mania.com
WWE Releases Video of John Cena’s Off-Air Promo From SmackDown
– As previously reported, John Cena cut a promo after WWE SmackDown went off the air. WWE later released a clip of the promo on Instagram, which you can see below. Cena stated during the promo, “Because none of this is this without you. Thank you for a wonderful 20-year run. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. Everybody be safe tomorrow night, and let’s have one hell of a 2023. Thank you!”
Biggest Wrestling Stories of 2022 | WWE and AEW
This year was either the best or worst, or maybe both, in pro-wrestling history. New Japan and AEW had a joint show. A current NJPW champion is wrestling for WWE. William Regal leaves AEW the same year he joined the company. And none of those items made the top 10 biggest wrestling stories of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Karl Anderson And The Relationship Between NJPW And WWE
Karl Anderson recently rejoined WWE despite being the NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion when he signed the contract. Since then, he's continued to work for both promotions, with his next title defense scheduled to take place at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. However, having the wrestler juggle both promotions was tricky at times, according to Rocky Romero.
Daily Update: Don West, Sasha Banks, WWE SmackDown
Dave Meltzer offers condolences to Don West's family and friends, updates Sasha Banks to NJPW, and previews SmackDown.
