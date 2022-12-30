Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
New warden named for Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center
The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety announced Friday that Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center in Līhuʻe has a new warden. Jerry Jona, who has been employed at the correctional center since 1999, will become the facility’s next chief administrator effective Jan. 3, 2023. Jona has been the acting warden at the jail since Neal Wagatsuma retired from the post in December 2021. He started his career as a social working at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center, or KCCC, before being promoted to corrections supervisor.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Long-time mental health expert named new state director for trauma care
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green announced his pick to head a new state agency tasked with helping people deal with childhood trauma and other mental health issues. Tia Roberts Hartsock will be the new director of the Governor’s Office of Wellness and Resilience as of Jan. 17. She’s...
A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
bigislandgazette.com
133 Grants Awarded to Small-Scale Ag Applicants on Big Island
The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has announced the award of 579 grants, totaling $2,684,350, for small-scale agriculture; including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that are food insecure. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the Micro-Grants for Food Security Program (MGFSP). The applications...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Development consultant appointed to run land department draws criticism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition. Dawn Naomi S. Chang spent years working for developers — and some say she crossed the line especially in a high profile native burials...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Native Hawaiian nonprofit's youth music program earns national recognition
A Native Hawaiian nonprofit that offers music programs to thousands of island keiki recently received national recognition. Mana Maoli was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Lewis Prize for Music. They say the money will help to fund their music programs. “The opportunities that they get in our programming helps...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE: Academic recovery from pandemic fallout could take years for Hawaii students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’ll be years before Hawaii’s public school students recover academically and behaviorally from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, Board of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. But he added that everyone is working together to move progress faster. According to a national report, it’ll take...
straightarrownews.com
Josh Green wants to address Hawaii’s homelessness, tourism challenges
Josh Green is a medical doctor, former state senator and representative who has transitioned from Hawaii’s lieutenant governor to the state’s governor. During his gubernatorial campaign, the Democrat touted his management of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Commonwealth Fund ranked Hawaii first in the country for its COVID-19 pandemic response.
bigislandnow.com
What new Hawai’i laws are taking effect on New Year’s Day?
Several new State of Hawai’i laws are set to take effect on Jan. 1. They cover a wide variety of areas, including car insurance for residents renting to visitors, tobacco taxes, catalytic converters, mandatory ethics training for state legislators and workers, fireworks, ranked-choice voting and even balloons. New legislation...
What the New Year can do for kupuna
With 2022 quickly coming to a close, many people are setting new year's resolutions. Kupuna should do the same.
KHON2
Food 2Go – Fresh Catch
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Little Lio Vasa was born at 2:25 a.m. at...
mauinow.com
MEO Head Start receives 1,000-plus books from Barnes & Noble drive
More than 1,000 children’s books with favorites from Dr. Seuss, Llama Llama and more were presented to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers as the beneficiary of the Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive. There were board, paper and picture books in the boxes presented to MEO earlier in...
mauinow.com
Maui Police Department’s Nicholas Krau promoted to Lieutenant
The Maui Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Nicholas Krau to the rank of Lieutenant, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16, 2023. Lieutenant Krau joined the department in 2000, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Kīhei Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit in 2004. In 2009, he was assigned to the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section before being promoted to Sergeant in 2012 and served in the Communications Section and Wailuku Patrol District.
bigislandvideonews.com
Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
bigislandnow.com
Missing men found in good health
Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings. The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language. They’re seeking public comments through...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
KITV.com
LIST: laws that will take effect in Hawaii in the new year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With a new year comes new state laws that will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most of the 317 bills passed this past session already became law, but some that go into effect into the new year, include new rules on stolen catalytic converters, as well as special elections.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
