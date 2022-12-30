Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
wataugaonline.com
Funeral services announced for 14-year-old killed in tractor accident
Funeral services have been announced for a Sugar Grove youth that was killed in a tractor accident on Friday. Cole Ellis, age 14, of the Sugar Grove community, had been feeding cattle in a field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned. Responders arrived on the scene and found him deceased underneath the tractor.
abcnews4.com
14-year-old killed after being trapped under tractor in NC: Deputies
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 14-year-old boy was killed after a tractor accident in Watauga County in North Carolina, according to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call Friday from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bristol, TN
Situated in Sullivan County, Bristol is one of Tennessee’s many cities that offers great tourist experiences. It’s also a twin city of Bristol, Virginia. Previously owned by Reverend James King, Bristol is known as country music’s home or birthplace. Besides music, the city also has plenty of...
Belmont man dies after car hits boulder, flips in Watauga County, troopers say
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Boone hospital Wednesday after his car struck a boulder and overturned down and embankment in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Dec. 28 around 8:20 a.m. on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road. A […]
wataugaonline.com
Continuing Rising Energy Cost Leads to Wholesale Power Cost Adjustment
Lenoir, North Carolina (December 30, 2022) – Unprecedented increases in the cost of fuel to generate electricity is impacting utilities nationwide and leading Blue Ridge Energy to implement a Wholesale Power Cost Adjustment (WPCA) on February bills. The WPCA of $9 per 1,000 kWh monthly is the first in...
wataugaonline.com
Fatal collision on 105 in Foscoe on Wednesday
BOONE – On Wednesday, December 28, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Watauga County on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road. A 2023 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling south on NC 105, crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, struck a boulder, and overturned down an embankment.
wataugaonline.com
14-year-old passes away in tractor accident Friday afternoon
A 14-year-old Sugar Grove boy passed away as a result of a tractor accident Friday afternoon. On December 30th at 1:43pm a 911 call was received from an individual that witnessed a tractor slide down a steep hill then roll over in a field off of Old US421; near Laurel Branch Road, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.
WYFF4.com
Rutherford County man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
SPINDALE, N.C. — A Rutherford County man is ringing in 2023 $1 million richer, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Gary Krigbaum of Spindale is the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Krigbaum’s won just after midnight during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with...
14-year-old killed in tractor accident in Watauga County, officials say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a tractor accident in Watauga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they received a 911 call on Dec. 30 from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
FOX Carolina
Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
2 charged with attempted murder in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men were charged with attempted murder after firing multiple shots at a home a few months ago. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson with first-degree attempted murder. Deputies said on Oct. 10, two women reported someone fired multiple rounds […]
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
Microsoft buys hundreds of acres for $1B Catawba County project
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Since announcing a $1 billion investment in November for new data centers in Catawba County, real estate records show Microsoft Corp. has bought hundreds of acres there. According to deeds filed with the county, Microsoft has acquired over 440 acres in Catawba County since last...
860wacb.com
Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
The Tomahawk
Main Street continues to grow with reopening of business
The old building, once known as Family Prescription Center, located beside Johnson County Bank on Main Street, will finally be occupied, adding to the number of new businesses that have opened in downtown Mountain City. The once much-visited building that sat vacant for nearly four years will now be the...
