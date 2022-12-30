Week 17 Fantasy Football Preview: Championship week is a disaster!
Matt Harmon is joined by Marvin Elequin and Dalton Del Don to preview all of the week 17 NFL games from a fantasy angle during championship week (in most fantasy football leagues).
Unfortunately, for the teams that are still alive in fantasy, this week is a mess. Or a disaster. However you want to describe it, it’s probably bad for the players on your team.
Many teams have no motivation to win this week, so there are plenty of questions about who will play and for how long. Will Christian McCaffrey play past halftime? What about Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence? Will Austin Ekeler play or rest?
The guys do their best to sort it all out, and end up talking quite a bit about Stefon Diggs’ diet, rooting against Tom Brady, curses upon George Kittle, and combining Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore into a single player.
02:20 Bears at Lions
08:40 Vikings at Packers
12:40 Broncos at Chiefs
17:20 Jaguars at Texans
20:00 Rams at Chargers
24:00 Jets at Seahawks
26:50 Saints at Eagles
32:30 Cardinals at Falcons
38:20 49ers at Raiders
43:35 Dolphins at Patriots
45:45 Panthers at Buccaneers
50:45 Browns at Commanders
53:15 Colts at Giants
56:25 Steelers at Ravens
59:00 Bills at Bengals
