Columbus, OH

WTOP

Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres’ 6-game win streak

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak. “It’s so hard to put into words, honestly,” said Lucchini, a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game....
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
RALEIGH, NC
WTOP

Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Weegar gets 1st goal with Flames in 3-2 win over Canucks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist Saturday night in a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 games (8-3-4).
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Hellebuyck, Pionk, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who mustered only 17 shots on goal. “When you’re clearly half a step...
WTOP

Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Herro’s 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTOP

Sports on TV for Monday, January 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla. ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla. ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Tulane vs. Southern...
GEORGIA STATE

