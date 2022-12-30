Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres’ 6-game win streak
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak. “It’s so hard to put into words, honestly,” said Lucchini, a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game....
Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Alexander Ovechkin awarded NHL First Star of the Month for December
Ovechkin awarded NHL First Star of the Month for December originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The accolades just keep piling on and on for the Great 8. Alex Ovechkin has been named the NHL First Star of the Month for his remarkable play in December. Heading into the final...
Weegar gets 1st goal with Flames in 3-2 win over Canucks
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Flames defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist Saturday night in a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 games (8-3-4).
Hellebuyck, Pionk, Connor lead Jets to 2-1 win over Oilers
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who mustered only 17 shots on goal. “When you’re clearly half a step...
No. 15 Wisconsin hopes to extend dominance over Minnesota
Wisconsin will have the advantage of an extra tune-up when the 15th-ranked Badgers resume Big Ten Conference play against visiting
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Herro’s 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
Sports on TV for Monday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla. ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla. ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Tulane vs. Southern...
