Washington, DC

WTOP

Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins

Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres’ 6-game win streak

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak. “It’s so hard to put into words, honestly,” said Lucchini, a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game....
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
RALEIGH, NC
WTOP

Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

