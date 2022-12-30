D.C. police are investigating three separate deadly shootings — the first of which marked the department’s 200th homicide investigation on Thursday. The first shooting happened in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. A police union spokesperson was the first to say this shooting marked the 200th homicide in the District this year, which a D.C. police spokesperson later confirmed.

