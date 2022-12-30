MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO