Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Related
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
WTOP
Tulane hosts Memphis after Davis’ 24-point game
Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-5, 0-1 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -4.5; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Tulane Green Wave after Kendric Davis scored 24 points in Memphis’ 93-86 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Green Wave are 5-1 in...
WTOP
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
WTOP
Thompson and Oklahoma State host No. 24 West Virginia
West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-1 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers after Bryce Thompson scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 69-67 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Cowboys are 5-1 on their home court....
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
WTOP
Morant has 32, Grizzlies use late burst to defeat Pelicans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Desmond Bane finished with...
WTOP
Penguins take losing streak into matchup with the Bruins
Pittsburgh Penguins (19-11-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins come into the matchup against the Boston Bruins as losers of four in a row. Boston has a 28-4-4 record overall and an 18-0-3 record in home games....
WTOP
Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
WTOP
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a...
WTOP
Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres’ 6-game win streak
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak. “It’s so hard to put into words, honestly,” said Lucchini, a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game....
WTOP
Sports on TV for Monday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla. ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla. ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Tulane vs. Southern...
WTOP
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
WTOP
Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defense, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October. Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to...
WTOP
Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS — JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, CB Montaric Brown, OLB DeShaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. HOUSTON: QB Kyle Allen, DB Cobi Francis, DL Thomas Booker, OL Jimmy Morrissey, TE Teagan Quitoriano.
WTOP
The Commanders tried to hide Carson Wentz and he still burned them
LANDOVER, Md. — It was a new year but the same vibes at FedEx Field on Sunday. Despite the importance of the Week 17 contest versus the Cleveland Browns, the Commanders’ home stadium was mostly lifeless. As Washington attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, the fans in attendance reacted to the action with slightly more fervor than the numerous empty seats.
WTOP
Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith finished off a very personal sweep. And by him doing so, a season that started with low expectations for the Seattle Seahawks will reach Week 18 with the playoffs as a real possibility. Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133...
WTOP
Chargers’ Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers’ opening...
Comments / 0