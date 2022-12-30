Read full article on original website
Look: Ohio State Fan's Reaction To Missed Kick Is Going Viral
Ohio State had a chance to win it against Georgia late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Noah Ruggles' field goal attempt was wide left (way wide left). A video of an Ohio State fan reacting to the missed field goal is going viral. The fan is clearly heartbroken. "100%...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Tulane hosts Memphis after Davis’ 24-point game
Memphis Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (7-5, 0-1 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -4.5; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Tulane Green Wave after Kendric Davis scored 24 points in Memphis’ 93-86 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Green Wave are 5-1 in...
Thompson and Oklahoma State host No. 24 West Virginia
West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-1 Big 12) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers after Bryce Thompson scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 69-67 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Cowboys are 5-1 on their home court....
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Morant has 32, Grizzlies use late burst to defeat Pelicans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Desmond Bane finished with...
Herro’s 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a...
Sports on TV for Monday, January 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPNU — West Virginia at Oklahoma St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — The ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, Tampa, Fla. ABC — The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, Orlando, Fla. ESPN — The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Tulane vs. Southern...
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CLEVELAND BROWNS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., DT Ben Stille, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai. WASHINGTON: QB Sam Howell, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Kam Curl, G Chris Paul, G/T Saadhiq Charles, DE James Smith-Williams.
