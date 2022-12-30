ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Penn State and Utah are similar teams with similar gameplans. The current betting lines reflect that by predicting a very close game. The Nittany Lions enter the Rose Bowl as 1.5-point underdogs. Penn State originally opened as the favorite, but the line moved after Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington opted out of the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Rose Bowl berth solidifies major improvement from Penn State football’s offensive line

While Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson wants to “block out the noise,” the Nittany Lions’ offensive line will have to block Utah’s front seven in the Rose Bowl. Penn State’s offensive line endured a rough 2021 campaign a season ago, but it completely flipped the script in 2022. The Nittany Lions didn’t have a 100-yard rusher last season, but the run game has arguably been their strength on offense entering the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football's season finale against Utah

Penn State will be back on ABC for the Nittany Lions' fifth Rose Bowl appearance in Pasadena, California. The Rose Bowl is set to kick off around 5 p.m. on ABC with a broadcast crew of Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit on color and Holly Rowe sideline reporting. This is the first time this season Penn State has had ESPN’s primetime crew.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football’s Brown, Jacobs share outlook on Utah offense

LOS ANGELES — Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and linebacker Curtis Jacobs have high praise for Cameron Rising and the Utah offense. Jacobs compared the offense to those in the Big Ten, as opposed to its fellow Pac-12 offenses, which typically pass the ball more. Both players mentioned Rising’s ability as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
kslsports.com

University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTAJ

A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe

LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Digital Collegian

Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s Rose Bowl Pep Rally

LOS ANGELES -- Penn State hosted its Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Sunday, the day before the 109th Rose Bowl. The rally was held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex outside of Crypto.com Arena. Special guests included James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft and football lettermen such...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal OL From Utah State

PROVO, Utah – The latest Transfer Portal pickup for BYU football is Utah State offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho. A 6-foot-4, 310-pound prospect, Lapuaho started in all 13 games at right guard for the Aggies during the 2022 season. He was part of an offensive line that helped Utah State rush for 159.2 yards per game. In addition, Utah State’s offensive featured a 1,000-yard running back in Calvin Tyler Jr.
PROVO, UT
Digital Collegian

Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl

With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field. One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
KRQE News 13

BYU football player, 22, dies in tragic accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – Sione Veikoso, a football player for BYU, has died in a tragic accident at a construction site in Hawaii, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting his home in Kailua when the accident took place Friday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's basketball earns first Big Ten victory in comfortable showing against Rutgers

After a short break for the holidays, Penn State looked to pick up its first conference win of the season against a familiar face in Rutgers on Friday. Facing their former head coach in Coquese Washington, who was with the program for over a decade and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Lady Lions controlled the game from the jump en route to a 90-72 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
KXLY

WSU falls to No. 11 Utah in Leger-Walker’s absence

PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State women’s basketball suffered a defeat to No. 11 Utah on Friday. 71-66. The Cougars were without leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who returned to her home country of New Zealand due to a personal family issue. Bella Murekatete led WSU with 20 points. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey completes sweep over RIT with New Year's Eve victory

No. 5 Penn State has enjoyed an extremely successful campaign, and a major factor in its success is its ability to begin every series with a bang. The Nittany Lions improved to 11-0 in series openers following their commanding 6-1 Friday night win over No. 20 RIT. Conversely, the back end of two-game battles has caused Penn State’s five losses to date.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

