Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Rose Bowl vs. Utah
Penn State and Utah are similar teams with similar gameplans. The current betting lines reflect that by predicting a very close game. The Nittany Lions enter the Rose Bowl as 1.5-point underdogs. Penn State originally opened as the favorite, but the line moved after Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington opted out of the game.
Digital Collegian
Rose Bowl berth solidifies major improvement from Penn State football’s offensive line
While Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson wants to “block out the noise,” the Nittany Lions’ offensive line will have to block Utah’s front seven in the Rose Bowl. Penn State’s offensive line endured a rough 2021 campaign a season ago, but it completely flipped the script in 2022. The Nittany Lions didn’t have a 100-yard rusher last season, but the run game has arguably been their strength on offense entering the Rose Bowl.
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football's season finale against Utah
Penn State will be back on ABC for the Nittany Lions' fifth Rose Bowl appearance in Pasadena, California. The Rose Bowl is set to kick off around 5 p.m. on ABC with a broadcast crew of Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit on color and Holly Rowe sideline reporting. This is the first time this season Penn State has had ESPN’s primetime crew.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Brown, Jacobs share outlook on Utah offense
LOS ANGELES — Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and linebacker Curtis Jacobs have high praise for Cameron Rising and the Utah offense. Jacobs compared the offense to those in the Big Ten, as opposed to its fellow Pac-12 offenses, which typically pass the ball more. Both players mentioned Rising’s ability as...
kslsports.com
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin gives injury updates on Penn State football's Olu Fashanu, Keyvone Lee
James Franklin gave some good news regarding two Penn Staters who have missed some time this season due to injuries. Franklin announced that sophomore running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the Rose Bowl, while sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision. “Keyvone will be available,”...
A physical Utah team carries a Big Ten vibe
LOS ANGELES (WTAJ) — A downhill attack that values the ball, mitigating negative plays, and is comfortable letting its defense carry the weight is the script for just about every team in the Big Ten. It’s also the script for Utah. Head Coach Kyle Whittingham has built an attack at Utah capable of scoring points […]
Digital Collegian
Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s Rose Bowl Pep Rally
LOS ANGELES -- Penn State hosted its Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Sunday, the day before the 109th Rose Bowl. The rally was held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex outside of Crypto.com Arena. Special guests included James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft and football lettermen such...
Digital Collegian
How trust gave Penn State football’s defense a midseason spark toward Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES — At first glance, James Franklin thought one of Penn State’s deepest issues at midseason was rooted in size, particularly following its 41-17 loss at Michigan. “We have to get bigger. We're undersized at some spots,” Franklin said following the loss. “Everybody thinks they're Aaron Donald...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal OL From Utah State
PROVO, Utah – The latest Transfer Portal pickup for BYU football is Utah State offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho. A 6-foot-4, 310-pound prospect, Lapuaho started in all 13 games at right guard for the Aggies during the 2022 season. He was part of an offensive line that helped Utah State rush for 159.2 yards per game. In addition, Utah State’s offensive featured a 1,000-yard running back in Calvin Tyler Jr.
Digital Collegian
Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl
With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field. One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s leadership helped get team to Rose Bowl as next names use game to step up
Leadership is an important quality in any setting, but especially in college football where 18-year-old players share the field with 24 year olds. The presence of a leader is especially crucial when obstacles present themselves during the season. For Penn State, the largest obstacle was overcoming its 41-17 loss to Michigan on Oct. 15.
KRQE News 13
BYU football player, 22, dies in tragic accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – Sione Veikoso, a football player for BYU, has died in a tragic accident at a construction site in Hawaii, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting his home in Kailua when the accident took place Friday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball's Mandi Morioka to transfer to Hawaii for 2022-23 season
Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii. Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday. The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball earns first Big Ten victory in comfortable showing against Rutgers
After a short break for the holidays, Penn State looked to pick up its first conference win of the season against a familiar face in Rutgers on Friday. Facing their former head coach in Coquese Washington, who was with the program for over a decade and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Lady Lions controlled the game from the jump en route to a 90-72 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
KXLY
WSU falls to No. 11 Utah in Leger-Walker’s absence
PULLMAN, WA. — Washington State women’s basketball suffered a defeat to No. 11 Utah on Friday. 71-66. The Cougars were without leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker, who returned to her home country of New Zealand due to a personal family issue. Bella Murekatete led WSU with 20 points. The...
Digital Collegian
Pair of former Penn State women's volleyball players sign with Puerto Rican volleyball club
Two former Penn State players signed with Criollas de Caguas to play professionally in the island of Puerto Rico. Setter Seleisa Elisaia and outside hitter Kashauna Williams are kicking off their pro careers on Feb. 2, when the league begins its regular season. Criollas de Caguas is known for its...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey completes sweep over RIT with New Year's Eve victory
No. 5 Penn State has enjoyed an extremely successful campaign, and a major factor in its success is its ability to begin every series with a bang. The Nittany Lions improved to 11-0 in series openers following their commanding 6-1 Friday night win over No. 20 RIT. Conversely, the back end of two-game battles has caused Penn State’s five losses to date.
kjzz.com
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
Digital Collegian
Late goal for Janecke lifts No. 12 Penn State women's hockey past LIU in back-and-forth thriller
No. 12 Penn State welcomed LIU to Pegula Ice Arena on Friday to begin a two-game series with the Sharks. This is the second all-time series between the Nittany Lions and Sharks. The two met in February 2022, when the blue and white took both games in East Meadow, New York.
