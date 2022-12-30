Mitchell Tinsley thankful for journey to Penn State football after receiving 0 offers out of high school

Read full article on original website
Penn State Football News: Rose Bowl injury report, players returning in 2023 and more
Penn State Football is just one day away from facing Utah in the Rose Bowl. Rose Bowl media day availability on Saturday made a few things clearer for Penn State Football fans. The Nittany Lions are set to face Utah in the Rose Bowl on Monday, and we may have...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin gives injury updates on Penn State football's Olu Fashanu, Keyvone Lee
James Franklin gave some good news regarding two Penn Staters who have missed some time this season due to injuries. Franklin announced that sophomore running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the Rose Bowl, while sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision. “Keyvone will be available,”...
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Rose Bowl vs. Utah
Penn State and Utah are similar teams with similar gameplans. The current betting lines reflect that by predicting a very close game. The Nittany Lions enter the Rose Bowl as 1.5-point underdogs. Penn State originally opened as the favorite, but the line moved after Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington opted out of the game.
‘Surreal moment for me.’ Drew Allar set for Rose Bowl, likely his last time as backup QB
Drew Allar spoke to the media for the first time as a Nittany Lion Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s Rose Bowl Pep Rally
LOS ANGELES -- Penn State hosted its Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Sunday, the day before the 109th Rose Bowl. The rally was held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex outside of Crypto.com Arena. Special guests included James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft and football lettermen such...
Digital Collegian
Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl
With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field. One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball defeats Iowa for 5th straight victory
In hopes to open the bulk of Big Ten play on a high note, Penn State got the job done in its home matchup with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 83-79. Three days removed from what was a lackluster offensive performance against Delaware State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions turned it around Sunday evening and shot the roof off the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Brown, Jacobs share outlook on Utah offense
LOS ANGELES — Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and linebacker Curtis Jacobs have high praise for Cameron Rising and the Utah offense. Jacobs compared the offense to those in the Big Ten, as opposed to its fellow Pac-12 offenses, which typically pass the ball more. Both players mentioned Rising’s ability as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s leadership helped get team to Rose Bowl as next names use game to step up
Leadership is an important quality in any setting, but especially in college football where 18-year-old players share the field with 24 year olds. The presence of a leader is especially crucial when obstacles present themselves during the season. For Penn State, the largest obstacle was overcoming its 41-17 loss to Michigan on Oct. 15.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gearing up to slow down Cam Rising, Utah offense
Penn State has dealt with a bunch of talented quarterbacks this year commanding high-powered offenses in the Big Ten, and Utah’s offense fits the same description. “It’s a great challenge with this Utah offense that is scoring 40 points a game,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Friday. “They do a great job of just questioning your toughness down after down the way they pound the football.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball earns first Big Ten victory in comfortable showing against Rutgers
After a short break for the holidays, Penn State looked to pick up its first conference win of the season against a familiar face in Rutgers on Friday. Facing their former head coach in Coquese Washington, who was with the program for over a decade and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, the Lady Lions controlled the game from the jump en route to a 90-72 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball's Mandi Morioka to transfer to Hawaii for 2022-23 season
Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii. Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday. The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey completes sweep over RIT with New Year's Eve victory
No. 5 Penn State has enjoyed an extremely successful campaign, and a major factor in its success is its ability to begin every series with a bang. The Nittany Lions improved to 11-0 in series openers following their commanding 6-1 Friday night win over No. 20 RIT. Conversely, the back end of two-game battles has caused Penn State’s five losses to date.
Digital Collegian
Late goal for Janecke lifts No. 12 Penn State women's hockey past LIU in back-and-forth thriller
No. 12 Penn State welcomed LIU to Pegula Ice Arena on Friday to begin a two-game series with the Sharks. This is the second all-time series between the Nittany Lions and Sharks. The two met in February 2022, when the blue and white took both games in East Meadow, New York.
Timeless winter photos of Penn State's campus in the early 1900s
Few things are as nostalgic as a trip down memory lane in your old college town. Add in some winter weather, go back almost a century, and the result can be stunning. Penn State's official Facebook page gave their followers a unique dose of that nostalgia this week when it shared some classic winter photos of the main campus from 1926 to 1939. The photos feature the Pennsylvania State University's Old Main, originally called "Main Building," a significant and historic building on campus. Old Main currently serves as the administrative center of the university and houses the offices of the president and other officials.
Digital Collegian
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey rolls past No. 20 RIT in return to action
After a three-week recharge, No. 5 Penn State was back in action for a Friday road tilt opposite another ranked team, No. 20 RIT. This was the Nittany Lions’ first time taking the ice since Dec. 10, yet they took little time to re-discover their offensive firepower thanks to senior Kevin Wall.
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
kmyu.tv
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
insideradio.com
Seven Mountains Media-Forever Media Deal To Close Jan. 2.
The father-daughter $17.4 million transaction, which has Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media acquiring 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father Kerby Confer’s Forever Media, will close on Jan. 2, 2023. Seven Mountains Media is picking up 34 full-power radio stations and 12 FM translators in a...
State College
State College School Board President Amber Concepcion Appointed Centre County Commissioner
Current State College Area School Board President Amber Concepcion has been selected to replace Michael Pipe as Centre County commissioner as Pipe prepares to leave for a job in Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest appointed Concepcion, a Democrat, to fill Pipe’s unexpired term through...
