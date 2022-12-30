ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
People

21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain

“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Shams

A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches

A young mother has said that she was diagnosed with cancer after doctors misdiagnosed her back pain as pregnancy pains. Mazeda Aktar, 29, was diagnosed with fatal cancer after hospital workers rejected her worries. Dina, the mother of two, claimed she suffered from back problems and bad headaches for months. And, with each visit to A&E in severe pain, the mother's worries were dismissed.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
The Independent

Mum who thought facial swelling was caused by Botox was shocked by diagnosis

A mum who thought facial swelling was caused by botox was shocked when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and didn’t know if she would survive ChristmasJill Kenton, 52, had just moved out of London to the countryside when her dreams were shattered following her diagnosis with a low-grade brain tumour.She was told she’d need extensive surgery in November 2021.She had noticed swelling and dryness in her left eye but had put the symptoms down to a botox treatment she had a few months prior. Other symptoms included hearing a clicking sound.Jill, a voice over actor, from Westoning,...
New York Post

Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair

He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
The Independent

Boy, 11, left fighting for life with Strep A after doctors misdiagnosed it as a ‘pulled muscle’

A mother claims a GP misdiagnosed her son with Covid-19 and a pulled muscle before he was left fighting for his life in hospital with deadly Strep A.Photos taken by Chontelle Gosling, 34, show 11-year-old Sunnie strapped up to life-saving hospital equipment after he contracted the potentially fatal bacterial infection in July.But Chontelle said when her son first got sick his doctors sent him home to recover, telling her he may have strained a muscle from coughing too much.She said he only got the assistance he needed after she brought him to an A&E department, where medics found he...
The Independent

Mother’s ‘Christmas miracle’ after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer

A mother-of-two who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour is celebrating “a Christmas miracle” after being told she is clear from cancer.Kylie Weatherby, 34, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) – the same type of tumour as EastEnders character Lola Pearce – in May 2021.Symptoms of glioblastoma typically include headaches that do not resolve with over-the-counter painkillers, nausea and vomiting, seizures, memory loss, difficulty with speech and unexplained fatigue.Surgeons were only able to remove the tumour after Kylie gave birth to twins Luca and Malena in June 2021.She then underwent six weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.Kylie, from Thetford, Norfolk,...
Women's Health

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained

Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
Journal Inquirer

How to stay proactive about your health with multi-cancer early detection screening

(BPT) - There are many ways to be proactive about staying healthy—from having a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to exercising. Having recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies is another way to take control of your health. These single-cancer screenings can find specific cancers at earlier stages, before someone experiences symptoms.
The Independent

6 things to know about ovarian cancer, as charity warns of low awareness

If you aren’t clear on the symptoms of ovarian cancer, you aren’t the only one. Target Ovarian Cancer says only 3% of women are confident in naming all the warning signs of the disease – and more awareness is urgently needed.The four main symptoms are persistent bloating; pelvic or abdominal pain; feeling full or a loss of appetite and an increased need to urinate.But just one in five were able to identify bloating as a sign, according to the poll of 1,000 women across the UK. Only 1% were able to identify increased urinary urgency or frequency as a symptom,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy