Read full article on original website
Related
As Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies of bowel cancer – the 5 signs you must know
ACTOR Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers, has died aged 71. Kirstie, who rose to fame during the 80's died of "recently discovered" colon cancer, her family has said. Colon cancer is a type of bowel cancer that affects the large bowel and the...
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches
A young mother has said that she was diagnosed with cancer after doctors misdiagnosed her back pain as pregnancy pains. Mazeda Aktar, 29, was diagnosed with fatal cancer after hospital workers rejected her worries. Dina, the mother of two, claimed she suffered from back problems and bad headaches for months. And, with each visit to A&E in severe pain, the mother's worries were dismissed.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Mum who thought facial swelling was caused by Botox was shocked by diagnosis
A mum who thought facial swelling was caused by botox was shocked when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and didn’t know if she would survive ChristmasJill Kenton, 52, had just moved out of London to the countryside when her dreams were shattered following her diagnosis with a low-grade brain tumour.She was told she’d need extensive surgery in November 2021.She had noticed swelling and dryness in her left eye but had put the symptoms down to a botox treatment she had a few months prior. Other symptoms included hearing a clicking sound.Jill, a voice over actor, from Westoning,...
Pharmacists warns of major mistakes most people make treating colds and flu at home
IT'S that time of year again when people spend much of their time coughing, sneezing and wiping their noses. In the midst of scanning pharmacy shelves and reading online forums - it can be hard to figure out how best to treat ourselves. Two pharmacists have warned of some of...
Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair
He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
Boy, 11, left fighting for life with Strep A after doctors misdiagnosed it as a ‘pulled muscle’
A mother claims a GP misdiagnosed her son with Covid-19 and a pulled muscle before he was left fighting for his life in hospital with deadly Strep A.Photos taken by Chontelle Gosling, 34, show 11-year-old Sunnie strapped up to life-saving hospital equipment after he contracted the potentially fatal bacterial infection in July.But Chontelle said when her son first got sick his doctors sent him home to recover, telling her he may have strained a muscle from coughing too much.She said he only got the assistance he needed after she brought him to an A&E department, where medics found he...
I was given less than 12 months left to live after cancer diagnosis – now I’m cured thanks to astonishing new drug
A MAN told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a trial of a new drug. Delighted Robert Glynn, 51, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the treatment. He was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after...
Mother’s ‘Christmas miracle’ after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer
A mother-of-two who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour is celebrating “a Christmas miracle” after being told she is clear from cancer.Kylie Weatherby, 34, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) – the same type of tumour as EastEnders character Lola Pearce – in May 2021.Symptoms of glioblastoma typically include headaches that do not resolve with over-the-counter painkillers, nausea and vomiting, seizures, memory loss, difficulty with speech and unexplained fatigue.Surgeons were only able to remove the tumour after Kylie gave birth to twins Luca and Malena in June 2021.She then underwent six weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.Kylie, from Thetford, Norfolk,...
A 20-year-old was initially told she was sick from drinking too much alcohol but it was stage four kidney cancer
In 2021, Georgia Ford, a student from the University of Exeter in Exeter, England began to get seriously ill. Her first main symptom was a cough. She went to her general practitioner (GP) who dismissed it as nothing serious. For Georgia, it was a cough that was unlike any other. She claimed that it was a "choking cough" that would take her breath away.
Women's Health
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained
Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
Warning Signs Christina Applegate Says She Missed Before Her MS Diagnosis
After getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021, Christina Applegate shared the early signs of the disease that she initially missed.
Dad puts 9-year-old daughter on diet, mother says child now emotionally damaged, refuses to eat, and afraid of being fat
A 34-year-old dad posted on Reddit about his current family dynamic being that he and his 9-year-old daughter's mother (32 years old) are no longer together. He explains that he has his little girl on alternate weeks and he started noticing that she was putting on weight.
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
Journal Inquirer
How to stay proactive about your health with multi-cancer early detection screening
(BPT) - There are many ways to be proactive about staying healthy—from having a balanced diet and getting enough sleep to exercising. Having recommended cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies is another way to take control of your health. These single-cancer screenings can find specific cancers at earlier stages, before someone experiences symptoms.
6 things to know about ovarian cancer, as charity warns of low awareness
If you aren’t clear on the symptoms of ovarian cancer, you aren’t the only one. Target Ovarian Cancer says only 3% of women are confident in naming all the warning signs of the disease – and more awareness is urgently needed.The four main symptoms are persistent bloating; pelvic or abdominal pain; feeling full or a loss of appetite and an increased need to urinate.But just one in five were able to identify bloating as a sign, according to the poll of 1,000 women across the UK. Only 1% were able to identify increased urinary urgency or frequency as a symptom,...
Comments / 0