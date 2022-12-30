Read full article on original website
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
BBC
Uganda New Year crush: Children among the dead in Kampala
At least nine people have died in a crowd crush during New Year festivities in the Ugandan capital Kampala. A number of children were killed in the incident, which unfolded at a shopping centre that hosted a fireworks display. One eyewitness explained that people - including his friend - suffocated...
BBC
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust declares critical incident
A hospital trust has declared a critical incident and called on the community to help it clear beds. Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said demand for urgent care was "far outstripping" its capacity. It said the public could help the situation by taking their relatives and friends home as soon...
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village may host its last funeral
A village that was evacuated 80 years ago will host what might be its last funeral. The village of Imber in Wiltshire was cleared during World War Two to allow the area to be used to train troops. Villagers were never allowed to return and it remains part of the...
Seven-year-old Elliott’s fundraiser to thank hospital staff who cared for him
A seven-year-old with a big heart and strong legs has raised more than £1,000 as a way of thanking staff who looked after him in hospital.Elliott Evans, from Swansea, spent almost two weeks in Morriston Hospital’s Oakwood ward after banging his head while playing in a park.During that time, he celebrated his seventh birthday, with the nurses making a fuss and allowing him home with his family for the day.When his mother Sam decided she wanted to do something to thank the NHS, Elliott got on board with the idea straight away.The boy, with support from his parents and older...
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
BBC
New Year Honours: MBE for parents' work tackling gambling 'harm'
A mother and father honoured for their work helping those left bereaved by gambling-related suicide say their MBEs recognise the "harm" caused by betting. Liz and Charles Ritchie set up the charity Gambling with Lives after their son Jack, 24, took his own life while battling a gambling addiction. The...
BBC
Royal United Hospitals Bath declares critical incident
The Royal United Hospitals (RUH) in Bath has declared a critical incident. The trust said that "like all hospitals across the country, the RUH is extremely busy at the moment". However it added that "people should still come forward for urgent care and support if they need it". It follows...
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Anne Diamond honoured for cot death campaign
Journalist Anne Diamond has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours for her campaign to prevent cot death following the death of her son. The broadcaster, who spent time at Radio Oxford and BBC Berkshire, said it was the "crowning achievement" for all those who helped her. The...
BBC
New Year Honours for Hull 4 Heroes founder and lifeboat boss
A lifeboat manager and an armed forces charity founder have been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Sue Hickson-Marsay, from Hornsea Inshore Rescue, has been appointed MBE for services to the community. Paul Matson, who founded Hull 4 Heroes, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
Viral TikTok shows the care and support single moms get in their ‘Mommune’
Life as a mom is no walk in the park — even when you have a helpful and supportive partner. Single moms face all kinds of extra challenges, from finding affordable and reliable childcare to having work that can support a household while still being flexible for parent-teacher conferences, sick days, and all the other surprises that can pop up unexpectedly for parents.
BBC
Gloucestershire hospitals under intense pressure, say health bosses
People are being urged to only visit Gloucestershire A&E departments in a life-threatening emergency. The county's emergency services are under intense pressure, with patients at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital experiencing waits of up to 10 hours. Chief executive of the Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, Paul Roberts, encouraged people to...
Vaccine nurses and frontline healthcare workers top the list of New Year’s honours
LEAD NHS vaccine nurses and frontline healthcare workers have tipped the list of New Year's honours. Dozens of NHS staff members have been recognised this year, ahead of the health service's 75th birthday. Leading nurse, Jennifer Hall, has been awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to...
BBC
Cost of living: Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library membership rockets
A toy library where families can borrow items has seen a big rise in its membership since the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, staff have said. Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library had just 30 members five years ago but that has now risen to about 150. Children can borrow two...
BBC
Swimmers brave cold water Dartmoor swim for charity
Swimmers in Devon have braved cold waters to raise money for charity. On Wednesday 16 swimmers entered Crazywell Pool on Dartmoor to swim 3 miles (5 km) with the water's temperature at 4C (39F). The swim was organised by Royal Marine Mike Dunn with his open water swimming group The...
BBC
Social media a threat to Welsh language, study suggests
Social media could have an impact on the Welsh language and erode cultural identity, a study has suggested. Academics compared social media responses by 800 first-language Welsh and first-language English speakers aged 13 to 15 at Welsh-medium schools. Nearly 70% of Welsh speakers used English "often" or "always" online with...
