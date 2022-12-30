ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Mandan Police search for missing woman

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police are looking for a 32-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Wednesday, December 28. Police shared photos of Monica Acevedo on Facebook in hopes of locating her. Investigators believe she is in the Bismarck-Mandan area. They describe her as five...
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup

BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?. North Dakota is known for...
Bismarck man enters not guilty plea in rape case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man says he didn’t rape a minor. Police say a 13-year-old reported 29-year-old Clifford Parisien raped her in July. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. They said one message sent from Parisien’s phone asked the child to keep the incident a secret. Parisien told police he didn’t know the victim and other people had access to his phone.
Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many like to celebrate and ring in the New Year with friends, family, and a few drinks. Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a challenge every year. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will be working later hours this weekend in...
Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
Welcome 2023 in style at North Dakota’s best New Years Parties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New Year’s Eve is upon us, and to many, there’s no better way to commemorate the event than with a party to both send off the old year and welcome in the next. The question is, exactly where would you prefer to celebrate? Fortunately, around North Dakota, there are plenty of […]
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold

No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
Bismarck DoorDash driver pepper sprays child in the face

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 12-year-old child was pepper sprayed by a DoorDash driver, 30-year-old Kyleigh Deacy, in Bismarck early Thursday morning after the driver began screaming at a family that was trying to pay for the food the driver was delivering. According to a police affidavit, a Bismarck family had ordered food to be […]
Former Bismarck Mayor starts water bill petition

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Have you noticed the price hike in property taxes and water bills locally? If so, you’re not alone: one resident of the city has certainly taken notice, and plans to do something about it. Former Bismarck Mayor Marlan Haakenson (who served in the position from 1986-1990) stopped by KX’s station to […]
Business Beat : Hopes for new year changes at Suzzy’s Island Twist

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a taste of the islands, Jamaica to be exact. In tonight’s business beat segment, we are catching up with Suzzy’s Island Twist at the Kirkwood Mall. Suzzy’s specializes in homemade island food. From stew and jerk chicken, to the classic oxtail and festival patties. The eatery […]
These are the highest-paying business jobs in Bismarck

STACKER — Business is booming here in Bismarck — or, at least, business jobs are. With plenty of programs ranging from new departments to new local operations opening up around the city, it only makes sense that more business jobs would spring up as well. But in terms of these business jobs, which ones bring […]
