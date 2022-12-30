Read full article on original website
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Fiona Spargo-Mabbs made OBE
The mother of a 16-year-old boy, who died after taking ecstasy, has said it is a huge honour to be awarded an OBE for her efforts to help young people make safe choices about drugs. Fiona Spargo-Mabbs set up the Daniel Spargo-Mabbs Foundation after he took a lethal amount of...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
My flight got canceled right before Christmas — so I rented a car with 3 strangers and drove 20 hours home
"Looking back, it's wild how easy it was for me to trust these strangers," says 22-year-old Shobi Maynard. "It was an adventure I'll never forget."
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Bereaved mothers recognised for campaign work
Two mothers who led campaigns after their children were murdered in Merseyside have been appointed MBEs in the King's New Year Honours List. Helen McCourt, 22, was killed after vanishing in 1988 and 18-year-old Anthony Walker was killed in a racist attack in 2005. Marie McCourt campaigned for Helen's Law,...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police hunt as serial arsonist flees hospital unit
A serial arsonist has absconded from a mental health unit in Northampton, sparking a county-wide police hunt. Johnny Brady was given a hospital order for a string of devastating attacks on schools and churches in Derbyshire and a previous serious assault. The 19-year-old went missing from St Andrew's Healthcare facility...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Telford success prompts push for more inclusive skaters
A woman who coaches ice skaters with disabilities says she hopes their world championship success encourages more into the sport. Sarah Carter began training one skater with additional needs at Telford Ice Rink, and others have since joined. Her team won medals at their championships in December and she said...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
BBC
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
France review – Léa Seydoux’s celebrity journalist becomes the story
This blunt media satire from Bruno Dumont stars Léa Seydoux as a French celebrity TV journalist whose life becomes part of the news cycle she reports on. Seydoux is terrific as tough cookie current affairs anchor France de Meurs, a bullet-hard professional with a Chanel wardrobe who unscrupulously deploys tears in exchange for ratings. But what happens when the tears are genuine and the pain that De Meurs weeps for is her own? A freak traffic accident involving a delivery rider causes her to re-evaluate her life, but the lure of the job, and the attention that comes with it, is more potent than pretty much anything else in her life.
BBC
Peckham Rye: Man, 29, stabbed to death in park
A 29-year-old man has died after being stabbed in a park in south-east London. The man was found injured when police were called to Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 20:25 GMT on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later. No arrests have been made and the...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
BBC
New Years Honours 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion CEO appointed OBE
Paul Barber, the chief executive of Brighton & Hove Albion, has been made an OBE in the New Year Honours list. Mr Barber was honoured for services to football. "It's humbling," he said. "It's a team sport and I've always been part of a team, whether it's been playing or part of a professional environment."
BBC
Afrochella: Shock at end of Ghana music festival
After five years, Ghanaian music and cultural festival Afrochella will not return, its organisers have said. The shock announcement was made at the very end of the two-day festival, in the early hours of Friday morning. "This is the last Afrochella," said co-founder Abdul Abdullah to the thousands of people...
