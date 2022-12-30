This blunt media satire from Bruno Dumont stars Léa Seydoux as a French celebrity TV journalist whose life becomes part of the news cycle she reports on. Seydoux is terrific as tough cookie current affairs anchor France de Meurs, a bullet-hard professional with a Chanel wardrobe who unscrupulously deploys tears in exchange for ratings. But what happens when the tears are genuine and the pain that De Meurs weeps for is her own? A freak traffic accident involving a delivery rider causes her to re-evaluate her life, but the lure of the job, and the attention that comes with it, is more potent than pretty much anything else in her life.

