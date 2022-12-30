ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Swiss National Bank steps up forex sales during Q3

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSBsC_0jyR0dMX00

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank increased its forex sales to 739 million Swiss francs ($799.35 million) during the third quarter of 2022, the central bank said on Friday, showing how its focus has switched from stemming the safe-haven currency's strength to fighting inflation.

The figure was an acceleration from the 5 million francs in foreign currencies the SNB sold during the second quarter of 2022, and continues its changed approach after buying 353 billion francs of forex since 2015.

The SNB has instead recently been selling foreign currencies to strengthen the Swiss franc, whose high value has helped dampen inflation caused by more expensive imports.

Swiss inflation stood at 3% in November, low in comparison to other countries, but high in Swiss terms and outside the SNB's goal for inflation of 0-2%.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said earlier this month the central bank had sold foreign currencies in recent months to ensure "appropriate monetary conditions."

He said the bank would also sell foreign currencies in future, while the SNB also remained willing to buy foreign currencies again if necessary to check excessive appreciation of the franc.

Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron said he expected the SNB to have continued selling foreign currencies in the fourth quarter, estimating the central bank sold 13.3 billion francs of currencies in October alone.

"I expect forex sales to continue if Swiss inflation is above target. Mr. Jordan has said there is no target for them to raise the franc to, but the interventions are intended to prevent the franc weakening too much as this helps against imported inflation," Botteron said.

"Foreign currency sales probably increased during the fourth quarter too, after the SNB raised its interest rates in September. Before then FX sales were not necessary as the CHF appreciated sharply over the summer," he said.

($1 = 0.9245 Swiss francs)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble surges as volatile year draws to a close

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues.
Reuters

Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market

(Reuters) - Gold is poised to fall for the second year running in 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve fuelled a dollar rally that challenged the precious metal’s role as a safe place to park assets.
Reuters

China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
Reuters

China funds with energy bets stand out in a bleak year

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese fund managers who made big bets on energy companies are celebrating a year that was brutal for many of their peers. Huang Hai, who manages three funds for Wanjia Asset Management, far outperformed the market by wagering on energy stocks such as CNOOC , China Shenhua Energy (601088.SS) and Shaanxi Coal (601225.SS).
CoinDesk

UK Enforces Crypto Tax Break for Foreigners Using Local Brokers

The U.K. is enforcing a tax exemption for foreign investors purchasing crypto through local investment managers or brokers starting Sunday. The tax break, announced in December, is a part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to turn the U.K. into a crypto hub. “This exemption is an important factor...
Reuters

Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion.
Reuters

New Fed research flags rising risk of U.S. recession

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Just over half of the 50 U.S. states are exhibiting signs of slowing economic activity, breaching a key threshold that often signals a recession is in the offing, new research from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank report said.
Reuters

Indonesia's Dec inflation inches up to 5.51% y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's inflation rose slightly in December and remained above the central bank's target range for the seventh successive month, official data showed on Monday, as household spending rose during the year-end holidays.
Reuters

India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy