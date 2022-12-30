At least 10 people killed in attack near oil field in Syria's Deir Ezzour - state media

CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - At least 10 workers were killed and four others wounded in an attack on three vehicles near an oil field in Syria's Deir Ezzour, the oil minister told state media on Friday.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Bank of Israel to hike key rate by 1/2 pct point to 14-year high - Reuters poll , article with image

December 29, 2022

Israel's central bank is expected to raise interest rates for a seventh straight time next week to a 14-year high, in what could be one of its last moves in an aggressive tightening cycle aimed at quelling stubbornly high inflation running above 5%.