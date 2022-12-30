ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 10 people killed in attack near oil field in Syria's Deir Ezzour - state media

 3 days ago

CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - At least 10 workers were killed and four others wounded in an attack on three vehicles near an oil field in Syria's Deir Ezzour, the oil minister told state media on Friday.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Heavens

