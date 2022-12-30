Read full article on original website
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat
NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
FOX Forecast Center tracking potential severe weather outbreak in the South on Monday
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
Top Stories of 2022 — 4: Plans for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge move ahead
Southwest Louisiana is closer than ever in getting a new Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge. This week it was announced the project will receive an additional $150 million in funding through a Mega Grant distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said $550 million in cash...
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?
A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line
Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Homicides expected to top fatal injuries to children in NWLA
Homicide is set to become the leading cause of death caused by fatal injury among children in Louisiana, overtaking car crashes and drownings, according to the latest data set to be released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America
Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
Road closures in place in St. Landry Parish due to flooding
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. The closures are: Collins Road, Plaisance area Lilac Road, Plaisance area St. Amand Road, Plaisance area Prayer […]
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
Dense fog on I-10 contributes to crashes, paramedic's death
The new year began with extremely dense fog in Southeast Louisiana. Many areas had visibilities down to just feet. Louisiana State Police reported 16 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes along I-10
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday's tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover.
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
From Shreveport in the northwestern corner of Louisiana to New Orleans in the far southeast, it got cold in Louisiana this past week, and now that our seasonal winter warmth has returned a lot of you are looking for damage control in your yards and gardens. While it's no fun to drive up to a yard filled with dead and dying plants, it just might be in your best interest to not be such an overachiever as far as pruning back the dead leaves go.
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana. Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported the first suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) for the 2022-23 hunting season to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
