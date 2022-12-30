ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Southeast Louisiana's Severe Weather Threat

NEW ORLEANS — A strong line of storms tracked a low risk for severe weather, and a slight risk for flash Flooding this morning. The strong line of storms has moved into Alabama with the southern portion of this line brushing over Southwest Pass and extending over open waters in the Gulf of Mexico. What remains in the wake of that strong long of storms is Flashing Flood Warnings for the River Parishes, then west to Lafourche, Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. On the Northshore, Central and South Tangipahoa Parish. Earlier on the Northshore, winds were gusting from 43-60 mph, sustained winds were 20-35 mph. Rain rates 1-2" inches/ hour. Rainfall amounts 0.62 - 3.28". Several Thunderstorms Warnings have been issued today, mostly on the Northshore.
LOUISIANA STATE
Severe weather possible Friday, but what will New Year's Eve look like?

A line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through southeast Louisiana on Friday is expected to pose a slight risk of flooding rainfall and a marginal risk of severe storms accompanied by damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the Slidell office of the National Weather Service. A trough...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jacob's Law

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line

Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
LOUISIANA STATE
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America

Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
LOUISIANA STATE
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants

From Shreveport in the northwestern corner of Louisiana to New Orleans in the far southeast, it got cold in Louisiana this past week, and now that our seasonal winter warmth has returned a lot of you are looking for damage control in your yards and gardens. While it's no fun to drive up to a yard filled with dead and dying plants, it just might be in your best interest to not be such an overachiever as far as pruning back the dead leaves go.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lafayette, LA
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

