Lake Charles American Press

Widespread showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast

A warm front that moved into the region Saturday afternoon is priming the area for a cold front developing in the Pacific Northwest. Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the cold front — while not actually bringing colder temperatures to the area — will instead cause widespread showers and thunderstorms.
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
wbrz.com

Friday AM Forecast: Heavy rain will clear before the evening commute

The morning commute will be stormy, but storms will clear before your drive home. Today & Tonight: Heavy rain will be moving through south Louisiana this morning. The heaviest rain will start to lighten up after 9 a.m. Some showers could produce rain faster than the drains can handle it. Look out for the low spots that tend to hold water on your morning drive. Showers will be lighter through the early afternoon before everything dries out in the late afternoon. The evening commute will be mostly dry. There will be 1-2 inches of rain with isolated areas picking up 3-4 inches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s through the afternoon, and overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.
Lake Charles American Press

Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon

Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
wbrz.com

Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour

Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
KPLC TV

SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
Lake Charles, LA
