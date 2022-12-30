The morning commute will be stormy, but storms will clear before your drive home. Today & Tonight: Heavy rain will be moving through south Louisiana this morning. The heaviest rain will start to lighten up after 9 a.m. Some showers could produce rain faster than the drains can handle it. Look out for the low spots that tend to hold water on your morning drive. Showers will be lighter through the early afternoon before everything dries out in the late afternoon. The evening commute will be mostly dry. There will be 1-2 inches of rain with isolated areas picking up 3-4 inches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s through the afternoon, and overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.

