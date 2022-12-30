Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Widespread showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast
A warm front that moved into the region Saturday afternoon is priming the area for a cold front developing in the Pacific Northwest. Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said the cold front — while not actually bringing colder temperatures to the area — will instead cause widespread showers and thunderstorms.
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
933kwto.com
Strong to Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Possible in the Ozarks Monday and Monday Night
A strong storm system will move into the Ozarks Monday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. The National Weather Service says heavy rain will be likely, especially south and east of Springfield, which could lead to some flooding, especially in low lying areas. There is also...
Cold Temperature Will Return to Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw very warm spring like temperatures over New Year’s and the warmer weather will continue for the start of the first week of January. Change is on the way as Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that normal winter like conditions will be returning by the end of the work week. The next […]
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
wbrz.com
Friday AM Forecast: Heavy rain will clear before the evening commute
The morning commute will be stormy, but storms will clear before your drive home. Today & Tonight: Heavy rain will be moving through south Louisiana this morning. The heaviest rain will start to lighten up after 9 a.m. Some showers could produce rain faster than the drains can handle it. Look out for the low spots that tend to hold water on your morning drive. Showers will be lighter through the early afternoon before everything dries out in the late afternoon. The evening commute will be mostly dry. There will be 1-2 inches of rain with isolated areas picking up 3-4 inches. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s through the afternoon, and overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.
FOX Forecast Center tracking potential severe weather outbreak in the South on Monday
The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South.
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 4: Plans for new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge move ahead
Southwest Louisiana is closer than ever in getting a new Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge. This week it was announced the project will receive an additional $150 million in funding through a Mega Grant distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said $550 million in cash...
Lake Charles American Press
Heavy rainfall, strong storms expected this afternoon
Heavy rainfall and strong storms are expected this afternoon into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. The entire Southwest Louisiana region has the potential to see hazardous weather. The excessive rainfall threat will begin this afternoon, with the greatest likelihood overnight into Friday morning,...
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet New Year’s Weekend, but winter storm to impact the area early next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- If you have any plans over the weekend, we won’t have any issues whatsoever, but a winter storm taking shape for early next week will likely impact travel. A Winter Storm Watch is in place for south central South Dakota from late...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
wbrz.com
Wednesday PM Forecast: Friday storms will bring a heavy downpour
Friday morning storms are bringing a heavy downpour. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out in the low 60s. You may need to turn the A/C back on if you haven’t already. Thursday morning will have some areas of patchy fog and a few isolated showers. By the afternoon, there will be some sun coming through mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s.
Gator 99.5 Voted Best Radio Station In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana
First, before we even start this post, we want to say THANK YOU Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Thank you for always showing us love and know that we always have your back. With that being said, Lagniappe Magazine's annual issue of the Best Of In Southwest Louisiana came out...
Road closures in place in St. Landry Parish due to flooding
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Following a morning of heavy rain that brought flooding to parts of St. Landry Parish, city officials have announced that they are closing some roads that are dangerous or impossible to drive on. The closures are: Collins Road, Plaisance area Lilac Road, Plaisance area St. Amand Road, Plaisance area Prayer […]
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
KPLC TV
SWLA economic status and looking ahead to 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a tough economic year for residents throughout southwest Louisiana. The cost of living soared, gas prices rose to new records, and groceries climbed to record-high prices. It was a year of inflation, but what was the landscape of this year’s housing market?
Dense fog on I-10 contributes to crashes, paramedic's death
The new year began with extremely dense fog in Southeast Louisiana. Many areas had visibilities down to just feet. Louisiana State Police reported 16 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes along I-10
theadvocate.com
What's the difference between Cajun and Creole? The answer is more nuanced than you might think.
In Lafayette, you can eat a Cajun Samurai pizza after cheering on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team to victory at Cajun Field, next to the Cajundome. Opelousas recently hosted the Holy Ghost Creole Festival, two miles from the Creole Heritage Folklife Center and two hours from the Creole Heritage Center in Natchitoches.
Latest helicopter crash in Gulf is third this year for Louisiana company
It’s been a bad year for Rotorcraft Leasing Company of Broussard. Friday a helicopter carrying four into the Gulf after leaving an oil rig 10-miles off Southwest Pass.
