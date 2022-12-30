ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake

Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
Emergency Allotments Ending For SNAP Recipients In South Carolina

Changes are coming for South Carolina residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Emergency allotments have been boosting the amount of funding participants can use, based on household size, since March of 2020. That ends for South Carolina households starting January 31st. SNAP recipients will then go back to getting their regular monthly benefit amount.
Sober or Slammer campaign to keep SC drivers safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Public Safety is expecting heavy traffic on roads this holiday season and is encouraging drivers to drive safe as authorities continue to crack down on impaired driving. Highway Patrol Troopers and law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Sober or Slammer...
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year

South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
