columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
WRDW-TV
S.C. sees high demand for concealed-weapon permits
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
WRDW-TV
Report shows spike in homelessness in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new report shows a spike in the number of people seeking help from homelessness services in South Carolina. The 2022 State of Homeless report says the number went from a little under 11,000 people to more than 13,000 people. That’s roughly an 18 percent jump...
iheart.com
Emergency Allotments Ending For SNAP Recipients In South Carolina
Changes are coming for South Carolina residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Emergency allotments have been boosting the amount of funding participants can use, based on household size, since March of 2020. That ends for South Carolina households starting January 31st. SNAP recipients will then go back to getting their regular monthly benefit amount.
abccolumbia.com
Sober or Slammer campaign to keep SC drivers safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Public Safety is expecting heavy traffic on roads this holiday season and is encouraging drivers to drive safe as authorities continue to crack down on impaired driving. Highway Patrol Troopers and law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Sober or Slammer...
wach.com
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
Year in Review: Top 10 local news stories in 2022
View the top ten list under the story below. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – 2022 is nearly over and it was a year packed full of local news. As we set our sites on 2023, let’s take a look at some of the biggest stories of this year: The new year began with some serious […]
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
SC expanding interactive mental health screener program to minors
Amid an ongoing youth mental health crisis, officials in South Carolina say an interactive mental health screening tool for minors will be available in 2023.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
WRDW-TV
Many in South Carolina to get much less from SNAP
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Learn about crash...
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
counton2.com
State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
