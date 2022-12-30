ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game

Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift. However, for the second time...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Jim Harbaugh bowl record: Michigan coach's woes continue with playoff loss to TCU in Fiesta Bowl

Jim Harbaugh was able to quiet the doubters last season when he took Michigan to the College Football Playoff for the first time. The program took another step this year, going undefeated in the regular season and comfortably making the playoff. But a 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU in the national semifinals puts Harbaugh under fresh scrutiny heading into 2023.
ANN ARBOR, MI
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh Sun Bowl: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

No. 18 UCLA football (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) is playing Pittsburgh (8-4, 5-3 Pac-12) in the 2022 Sun Bowl on Friday, with the Bruins looking to win a postseason contest for the first time in eight years. Stay tuned for injury and personnel updates, highlights and other key events to keep...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.
ATHENS, GA
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Friday To Denver Nuggets

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat started the five-game road trip on a bad note by losing 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets, ending their two-game win streak. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. -Despite the loss, Tyler Herro was the best player on...
DENVER, CO
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
Texans vs. Jags: Part of Lovie Plan to ‘Eventually Take Over’ AFC South

HOUSTON -- In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season. The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game winning...
HOUSTON, TX
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game

The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country. Hopkins practiced for most of the week, but left Friday’s practice with the...
ATLANTA, GA
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Gives Duncan Robinson Ultimate Compliment After Breaking Franchise 3-point Mark

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is one of the hardest workers on the team. On Friday, he put teammates Duncan Robinson in the same category after he broke the Heat's franchise record for career 3-pointers. Robinson passed Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway on the list after making a trio of 3-pointers against the Denver Nuggets.
MIAMI, FL
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today. The longtime ESPN analyst gave his opinion on the matter during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. “Ultimately, the...
College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU

Can the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) become the first repeat college football national champions in a decade?. Or will the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) complete their Cinderella season by winning it all?. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at...
FORT WORTH, TX

