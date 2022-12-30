Read full article on original website
Former Twitter executive Yoel Roth was reportedly forced to flee his home in the wake of threats spurred by the 'Twitter Files' and increased criticism from Elon Musk
Musk has stepped up personal attacks against Twitter's former head of trust & safety, despite Musk tweeting last month that Roth had "high integrity."
Facebook parent Meta will pay $725M to settle user data case
Facebook’s corporate parent has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s victorious presidential campaign in 2016.Terms of the settlement reached by Meta Platforms, the holding company for Facebook and Instagram, were disclosed in court documents filed late Thursday. It will still need to be approved by a judge in a San Francisco federal court hearing set for March.The case sprang from 2018 revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a firm with ties to Trump...
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Twitter down: Thousands of global users struggle to login but Elon Musk says it 'works for me'
Users around the world struggled to access Twitter on Wednesday—even as an error message urged "don't fret... Let's try again."
Latest Twitter Files show FBI inundated social media site with requests to tackle obscure accounts
The latest Twitter Files claim the FBI inundated the social media network with so many requests to tackle accounts posting 'misinformation' that staffers had to triage the Bureau's emails.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing
Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
Meta staff are hitting out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews because they think his metaverse obsession will 'single-handedly kill' the company
Staff at the Facebook and Instagram owner flooded Blind with negative comments about their CEO on the day he axed 13% of its workforce.
Video of Kari Lake Making Obscene Gesture to the Media Viewed 400k Times
Kari Lake also repeated her false claims that the Arizona governor race had been stolen from her while speaking at a Turning Point event.
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
Experts warn of Russian's previous deepfake use- Deepfakes use AI to make highly realistic-looking fake images of humans
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can "now be used to make images and videos that are fake that look hyper-realistic." Deepfakes involve "pioneering technology," which is "used to synthetically alter audio and video to create fake images that appear highly realistic." [i]
NBC News reporter Ben Collins repeatedly attacks, ridicules Elon Musk while covering Twitter owner
Ben Collins openly detests Elon Musk and his handling of Twitter, raising questions about whether the NBC reporter can impartially cover the topic.
Google Paying $29.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Over User Location Tracking
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita hailed what he described as a blow against "Big Tech's intrusive schemes."
Some Truth Social fans don't want Trump back on Twitter. It's just one of several reasons why he might not return.
Musk reinstated Trump's account back in November but the ex-president has yet to return to the social-media platform.
Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon roasts pre-Musk Twitter: 'Completely anti-truth environment for free speech'
The founder of the Babylon Bee explained his reasoning for refusing to delete a satirical tweet about transgender admiral Rachel Levine in a new interview.
Jewish advocacy groups, critics react after Google’s definition for the word ‘Jew’ showed offensive terms
Jewish advocacy groups and critics are speaking out Tuesday after Google’s leading definition for the word ‘Jew’ showed offensive terms.
Watch Out for Facebook Scams in Local Buy-And-Sell Groups
The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users that sharing a certain kind of attention-grabbing post might put their friends at risk of falling victim to a scam.
BBC
Twitter in data-protection probe after '400 million' user details up for sale
A watchdog is to investigate Twitter after a hacker claimed to have private details linked to more than 400 million accounts. The hacker, "Ryushi", is demanding $200,000 (£166,000) to hand over the data - reported to include that of some celebrities - and delete it. Ireland's Data Protection Commission...
Tech Experts Agree: This Is The One Social Media App Everyone Should Stop Using In 2023
We are inching toward the start of a new year — and if you view this time as an opportunity to make a fresh new start, why not extend that to your tech habits? You aren’t the only one who feels like you spend way too much time on social media apps. If you feel overwhelmed by your social media consumption as of late and want to scale back, it can be a challenge to pick and choose which apps to keep and which to delete. Making that choice based on data security and privacy is one way to ensure you’re choosing wisely. Tech experts agree: this is the one social media app everyone should stop using in 2023.
