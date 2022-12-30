Read full article on original website
GRAINS-Soybeans set for 2022 rise as Argentina drought adds supply risk
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New throughout; adds analyst comments, updates prices, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp...
USDA November soybean crush seen at 190.2 million bushels
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean crushings likely fell in November to 5.706 million short tons, or 190.2 million bushels, according to the average forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report. The November crush would be down from the...
CBOT wheat futures firm, ends year slightly higher
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures firmed on Friday, amid technical trading and continued concerns over winter storm damage to U.S. wheat crops, traders said. NOTE: U.S. grain markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday, reopening at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. * Over the year, CBOT's most-active wheat contract finished up nearly 2.8% over what the contract settled at on Dec. 31, 2021. * Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. * The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose 18 cents, settling at $7.92 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 20-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was up 24-3/4 cents at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the week ended Dec. 22 at 511,100 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above a range of trade expectations for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. * Sovecon, a leading Black Sea agricultural markets research firm focused on Russia and Ukraine, has increased its 2022/23 Russian wheat export forecast by 0.2 million tonnes to 44.1 million tonnes, it said on Friday. * The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday estimated Argentina's 2022/23 wheat crop at 12.4 million tonnes and said its estimate could be lowered again in coming weeks as yields come in lower than expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Grant McCool)
GRAINS-Soybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
Market weighs demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs. Weather concerns, farmer selling give wheat, corn prices a boost. (New headline; updates with new first paragraph; updates with closing prices, yearly price trends) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday and posted a sharp...
Czech Republic reports bird flu at large poultry farm
PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) on Friday reported bird flu of the H5N1 type at a poultry farm with around 750,000 hens in the west of the country. The detection of bird flu was reported after the farm registered an increase in deaths...
UPDATE 2-Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1 to shore up supply ahead of Ramadan
JAKARTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will tighten export rules for palm oil from Jan. 1 by allowing less shipments overseas for every tonne sold domestically, to ensure sufficient and affordable cooking oil supply at home, officials said on Friday. Exporters will be allowed to ship six times their domestic...
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures ease on profit-taking, feed prices
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - CME Group livestock futures eased back on Friday, as traders sought profits after cattle futures hit new contract highs in the previous session and on pressure from a run-up in grains, traders said. U.S. livestock markets will be closed on Monday for the New Year...
UPDATE 1-Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession clouds new year
Russia-Ukraine war propelled coal, gas prices in 2022. Further gains seen on strong energy demand, tight supplies. Markets eye China reopening, but recession could cap gains. Renewed concerns over food inflation to support grains, oilseeds. *. Interactive graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. (Updates prices throughout) By Naveen Thukral and Florence Tan. SINGAPORE, Dec...
CBOT Trends-Soy up 13-16 cents, corn steady-down 1 cent, wheat down 1-2 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: CBOT grain and oilseed futures markets are scheduled to close at the normal time on...
Grain prices close mostly higher | Friday, December 30, 2022
Grain prices closed mostly higher today with corn, soybeans, and wheat posting higher closes for the week. The USDA export sales report was close to trade estimates, and the USDA reported another sale of 6.6 million bushels of China this morning. Today, nearby corn fell into the close, closing 1¢...
Dry start to soybean season in southern Brazil
The weather so far this season in Brazil has been reminiscent of last year when precipitation trends also split the growing region in two. Although conditions across central Brazil, including key-producing state Mato Grosso, have trended drier than last year since October, the timely return of rains to the region is expected to be beneficial for the region’s soybean crop. While there are still expected to be pockets of dryness in areas of central Brazil, resulting in lower yields, overall, the soybean crop is projected to fare okay this season.
